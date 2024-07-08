‘Picked The F*cking Wrong Thing’: John Corbett Says He Regrets His Career Choice

John Corbett, famous actor best known for his work in “Sex and the City” and “My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” admitted he made a mistake by becoming an actor.

Corbett said he regrets choosing his career path and noted “it’s been unfulfilling,” during a recent appearance on David Spade and Dana Carvey’s “Fly on the Wall podcast.” The star has seen great success in his 30-year career on-screen, but said acting didn’t make him happy. “Look, I’m in the fourth quarter of the football game now, in life and in showbiz,” Corbett said on the podcast.

“It’s just a fact,” he said. “So I can reveal now I picked the fucking wrong thing to do with my life.”

The famous actor went on to say he didn’t enjoy having each of his steps and movements dictated on-set since hew as a child and explained how unhappy he was with his work life.

“I picked something to do with my whole life for my fulfillment of my work life, which is, ‘Dude, stand here, say this, put this on, look this way, say it faster, cut your hair like this,” Corbett said. “You feel like a puppet.”

The star went on to give an example to further highlight his frustrations.

“Have you ever sat in a fucking waiting room of a doctor’s office for like an hour and you’re going, ‘What the fuck?’ For me, that’s what making a movie is like, because I’m not part of any creative process,” Corbett said on the podcast.

He went on to compare his experience to that of Emma Stone’s, by discussing how she was intricately involved behind-the-scenes of her recent projects, “Cruella,” and “Poor Things.” Corbett said he wished the same opportunities had been there for him.

“I’m just telling you, I made a lot of money. I live in a beautiful home. People come to me in every fucking restaurant I go in. I’m a friend of the world,” he said.

“But as far as a fulfilling creative work life, I didn’t write one fucking line. I didn’t write one joke to make people laugh. So it’s been unfulfilling on that level.”

Corbett opened up more about his career frustrations.

“You know, there were some good times here and there, but most of it’s sitting, waiting for them to fucking knock on your door to go, ‘Hey, we need you to come back and say that thing again,'” Corbett said on the podcast.

“And to me, man, it’s such a boring fucking life.” (RELATED: Kevin Costner Reflects On What Fuels His Success After Decades In The Spotlight)

Corbett rose to fame by starring in the 1990s show, “Northern Exposure,” and went on to play Sarah Jessica Parker’s love interest on the mega-hit series, “Sex and the City.” He reprised his role in the spinoff, “And Just Like That.”

The actor has also starred in “Parenthood,” and “To All the Boys,” among the numerous other credits he has to his name.