NFL Legend Bernie Kosar Reveals That He Has Parkinson’s Disease, Liver Failure

Nooooo! Not Bernie!

Bernie Kosar, an NFL legend and icon at the University of Miami, is suffering from a couple of major medical problems.

Speaking with Cleveland Magazine, the ex-Brown revealed that he’s battling both early onset Parkinson’s disease and liver failure. Now 60 years old, Kosar said his health started to go downhill following the Dec. 28 Browns contest taking on the New York Jets. That’s when he learned that he was going to need a new liver after being put into the hospital.

According to Cleveland Magazine:

“My body gave out on me,’’ said Kosar. “I really felt like I wasn’t going to make it home from the Jets game. I sucked it up, though, and continued to avoid the doctors until the new year. Then I went into the hospital and got a massive blood transfusion. It was like: ‘How are you alive? How are you moving? Because your hemoglobin levels are so low.’’ (RELATED: Miami’s Cam Ward Calls Out Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders For ‘Bullsh**ting’ After Apparent Bad Workout)

Kosar went on to say that he’s a little better after going on a strict diet. However, he hit a bump in the road following the Super Bowl.

“I wish you could have seen me three months ago,’’ Kosar told Cleveland Magazine. “Actually, maybe not, because I looked like death. I felt like death. E. Coli blood poisoning. Heart trouble. And I really thought I needed the liver transplant ASAP. I was in bad shape.’’

As a Miami Hurricane, I’m devastated.

Don’t leave us, Bernie! We need you for “The U: Part 3!”