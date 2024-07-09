Bodyguards Of Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor Fire Shots At Attempted Carjacker

The bodyguards of Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor fired shots at an attempted carjacker Friday outside of her northwest Washington, D.C. home, a spokesperson for the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Kentrell Flowers allegedly approached and pointed a handgun at a car belonging to one of two deputy U.S. Marshals in separate vehicles protecting Sotomayor’s residence around 1:15 a.m., according to a press release from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

Flowers first exited a vehicle before threatening the U.S. Marshal at the 2100 block of 11th Street, the press release stated. The U.S. Marshal fired several shots at the 18-year-old suspect with the help of his U.S. Marshal colleague, who also drew and fired his service weapon from a separate vehicle.

Flowers suffered non-fatal injuries and was taken to a local hospital following the incident, according to the press release. Neither deputy was injured during the officer-involved shooting. (RELATED: Supreme Court Justice Claims She ‘Cried’ Over Rulings)

“The Deputy U.S. Marshals involved in the shooting incident were part of the unit protecting the residences of U.S. Supreme Court justices. As a general practice, the U.S. Marshals don’t discuss specifics of protective details,” Abigail Meyer, a spokesperson for the U.S. Marshals Service, said in a statement.

Flowers was arrested and charged with armed carjacking, carrying a pistol without a license and possession of a large-capacity ammunition feeding device, the press release stated. A firearm was recovered from the scene and pictured in the press release.

The MPD Internal Affairs Division’s Force Investigations Team is currently investigating the officer-involved shooting incident. The MPD’s Criminal Investigation Division is currently conducting its own investigation of the carjacking offense, according to the press release.

It remains unknown whether Sotomayor was home at the time of the incident.