‘Burned A Hole In My Oesophagus’: Kate Beckinsale Explains Health Complications Leading To Mysterious Hospitalization

English actress Kate Beckinsale revealed details of her health struggles in an Instagram comment Monday explaining the circumstances that led to a six-week hospitalization.

Beckinsale revealed her recent struggles with grief and health issues that led to her hospitalization in a reply to a comment on one of her Instagram posts. The actress, known for her roles in both action films and dramas, posted a video of herself, dressed in a minimal pink outfit, putting on a hair net as she addressed the negativity from certain followers in a caption.

The video itself was a response to criticism about her not doing “age-appropriate things,” a sentiment Beckinsale has openly challenged in the past, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The situation reportedly escalated when a commenter suggested she needed to do squats because her body appeared to have changed. Beckinsale’s retort highlighted a series of traumatic personal losses contributing to her current physical state. (RELATED: Hollywood A-List Actress Kate Beckinsale Admits To Flashing In Public, Making Prank Calls To Cope With Grief)

“I lost a lot of weight from stress and grief, quite quickly and then I was in hospital for six weeks because the grief had burned a hole in my oesophagus which made me vomit copious amounts of blood,” she wrote. “I found eating very hard and I just worked very very hard on a movie that was actually quite triggering because it also involved the theme of the death of my father.”

“So l’m [sic] not really concerned about what you think about my ass,” she continued. “Maybe you should worry about your own fucking ass. I suggest shoving something up it-like a large pineapple or a brick.”