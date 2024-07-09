CNN panelist Jonah Goldberg sparred with ex-White House communications director Kate Bedingfield over President Joe Biden’s reelection bid.

Goldberg argued it is “gaslighting on a Trumpian level” for supporters of Biden to say he is the enemy of the elites as an increasing number of Democrats call on him to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race. Bedingfield, along with the panel, argued the elites believed he could not become the nominee in 2020, leading Goldberg to push back.

“I don’t think he’s up to the job,” Goldberg said. “I am questioning his fitness right now to serve as president. Flat out.”

“You’re saying barely, barely president, and you’re suggesting that he’s not capable of doing the things we’ve seen him accomplish in these last four years,” she said.

“The last four years have meant nothing to me, nothing. And I think that’s a crazy argument,” Goldberg said.

‘A Crazy Argument’: CNN Panelist Spars With Ex-Biden Official Over President’s Reelection Bid pic.twitter.com/Wp2ZSo3bNZ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 9, 2024

He said Biden has been unable to reassure the nation he is capable of serving a second term, while criticizing him for telling ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos he “gave it [his] best shot” if he loses to former President Donald Trump. (RELATED: ‘Not Even In The Same Book’: Dem Disarray Continues As House Meeting Fails To Bring Biden Consensus)

“That is a terrible answer,” Goldberg said regarding the matter. “He was clearly prepped, and he still gave a terrible answer.”

“Saying the last three years mean nothing to you when you have a president who has gotten more done in a bipartisan way than anybody thought was possible, has gotten meaningful gun legislation done, has gotten the infrastructure bill done —” Bedingfield said.

“If he had a heart attack, you wouldn’t say ‘well, look at what he did the last three-and-a-half years,” Goldberg interjected, leading Bedingfield to argue voters take value in the said accomplishments of the president’s first term.

“You honestly think he can serve four-and-a-half more years?” Goldberg asked.

“I do,” Bedingfield replied.

“I think that’s lunatic, I really do,” Goldberg said. “I think it’s lunatic you think he can actually serve for four-and-a-half more years.”

A growing number of Americans do not believe Biden has the mental capability to serve a second term. A CBS News/YouGov poll found 72% of voters do not believe Biden has the “mental and cognitive health” needed for the presidency, while 49% said the same of Trump. Half of those surveyed said Trump has the cognitive health needed, while 27% said Biden has what it takes.

The president has expressed his intention to remain in the race while several congressional Democrats have called on him to withdraw since the June 27 debate.