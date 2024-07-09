Legendary Country Singer Joe Bonsall Dead At 76

Famous The Oak Ridge Boys singer Joe Bonsall died Tuesday at the age of 76.

The iconic country/gospel singer is believed to have died as a result of complications from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), according to a statement issued by the band on their official Instagram page. The band went on to cite the star’s many talents and accolades as they paid tribute to their friend, and band mate of 50 years.

“Joe was a member of the Grand Ole Opry and inducted into the Philadelphia Music Hall of Fame, the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, the Vocal Group Hall of Fame, and the prestigious Country Music Hall of Fame,” the band wrote.

They went on to talk about Bonsall’s many talents outside of the music realm, and touched on his deep love for his family.

“Joseph is also the author of 11 books including his latest, a memoir entitled I See Myself, which releases in November,” they wrote in their statement.

“Joe loved to sing. He loved to read. He loved to write. He loved to play banjo. He loved working on the farm. And he loved the Philadelphia Phillies,” they said.

“But Jesus and his family always came first—and we will see him again on the Promised Day.”

The statement advised fans that there would be no funeral, out of respect for Bonsall’s final wishes.

“In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The ALS Association or to the Vanderbilt Medical Center ALS and Neuroscience Research Center,” they said.

The talented star is survived by his “wife, Mary Ann, daughters Jennifer and Sabrina, granddaughter Breanne, grandson Luke, two great grandsons, Chance and Grey, and a sister, Nancy,” according to the statement. (RELATED: Joan Benedict Dies At 96)

Fans continue to pay tribute to Bonsall by sharing words of grief and recognition of star on social media.