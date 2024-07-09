Lifetime Dem Doctor Says Biden Has ‘Hallmark’ Symptoms Of Parkinson’s: ‘This Guy Is Not A Hard Case’

Dr. Tim Pitts, a specialist in Parkinson’s disease, told NBC News that President Joe Biden shows “hallmark” symptoms of having the illness.

Pitts, a lifelong Democrat, said Biden’s slow movement, lack of movement in his arm swing and “small, monotone voice” are evident indications of Parkinson’s disease, a movement disorder caused by damage to the central nervous system.

“That’s where the hallmarks of Parkinsonism … It’s one of the easier movement disorders to diagnose, actually, because there’s very little others, and you know, I’m a Democrat, coming at this, like, this guy is not a hard case,” Pitts said.

The news anchor asked if Pitts was “frustrated” by the situation. The doctor criticized what he described as the White House covering up Biden’s alleged neurodegenerative disease and by the Democratic Party waiting until the summer before the election to consider replacing him. (RELATED: ‘That’s Inappropriate’: KJP, WHCA President Simultaneously Scold Reporter Who Takes Swipe At Biden’s Cognitive State)

“I’m an American before everything, and I look at it and say, when I used to see Russia, Soviet Union, North Korea, when they just make outrageous things. Like, when North Korea say they can’t keep the lights on because there was some faulty power thing, I kind of hate that stuff. They have four years, my own party had four years to find — this was a wreck in slow motion, and they had four years to find out of 350 Americans, one person that could take the place. And here we are the day before school, trying to do the homework and replace a guy who has a neurodegenerative disease,” Pitts said.

White House visitor logs show a Parkinson’s disease expert, Dr. Kevin Cannard, visited the White House eight times throughout an eight-month time span between July 2023 and March 2024, The New York Times reported. The neurologist and movement disorder specialist met with Biden’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, and two other people at the White House residence clinic on Jan. 17, the logs show, according to the New York Post. One of the two others was reportedly identified as Walter Reed cardiologist Dr. John E. Atwood while the fourth remains unknown.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre asserted Biden is not being treated for Parkinson’s and has been evaluated by a neurologist three times as part of his regular checkups. Biden staffers reportedly claimed he suffered from a cold during the June 27 debate despite not having mentioned his alleged illness prior to the event.