‘Not Even In The Same Book’: Dem Disarray Continues As House Meeting Fails To Bring Biden Consensus

President Biden Delivers State Of The Union Address

Jacquelyn Martin-Pool/Getty Images

Robert McGreevy Reporter
Discord within the Democratic Party continued Tuesday as the House Democratic Caucus seemingly failed to reach a consensus on President Biden’s path forward during an all-hands meeting in Washington, D.C.

Democratic Tennessee Rep. Steve Cohen told reporters that, not only are House Dems not on the same page, “we’re not even in the same book,” a video posted to Twitter by the Daily Mail’s Jon Michael Raasch shows.

One unnamed House Dem told Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman the meeting “felt like a funeral.”

Another Dem took it a step further, saying that comparing the meeting to a funeral was “an insult to funerals” and claiming, “The morale of the caucus is at historic lows,” Semafor’s Kadia Goba reported. (RELATED: ‘Should Be Terrifying For All’: Gabbard Rips ‘Unqualified’ Harris, Warns ‘Deep State’ Would Remain If She’s On Ticket)

Democratic Illinois Rep. Mike Quigley stated flatly, “I don’t think he should stay in the race,” Goba reported.

And Democratic California Rep. Mark Takano claimed a recent poll saw Biden losing his district, a district Biden won with 62% of the vote in 2020, according to Sherman.

Democratic Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton, one of six Dems to publicly call for Biden to exit, claimed he shared his position with the Caucus. “Everyone was listening very carefully to a variety of positions in the room,” Moulton told CNN’s Annie Grayer.


Still, while many Dems remained silent in the face of reporters’ questions, some iterated steadfast support for Biden.

“The matter is closed,” Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told reporters. “Joe Biden is our nominee,” she concluded.

Others who previously expressed concern or called for Biden to step down appeared to backtrack.

Democratic Rep. Lloyd Doggett, the first Dem lawmaker to publicly ask Biden not to run, appeared to soften his position.

“I made my case for Biden and for a replacement,” Doggett told Raasch.

And Democratic New York Rep. Jerry Nadler, who reportedly told House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries he wanted Biden to step down during a private phone call, according to Politico, also seemed to rally around the President.

When asked if he believes Biden is the best candidate, Nadler, after a five-second pause, said “Yes, at this point he’s the best candidate … uhhh, he’s the only candidate.”