‘Not Even In The Same Book’: Dem Disarray Continues As House Meeting Fails To Bring Biden Consensus

Discord within the Democratic Party continued Tuesday as the House Democratic Caucus seemingly failed to reach a consensus on President Biden’s path forward during an all-hands meeting in Washington, D.C.

Democratic Tennessee Rep. Steve Cohen told reporters that, not only are House Dems not on the same page, “we’re not even in the same book,” a video posted to Twitter by the Daily Mail’s Jon Michael Raasch shows.

Dems exiting their meeting on Biden saying not only are they not on the same page, ‘we are not even in the same book’ pic.twitter.com/n2QEeJinzE — Jon Michael Raasch (@JMRaasch) July 9, 2024

One unnamed House Dem told Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman the meeting “felt like a funeral.”

INSIDE THE ROOM — The House Democratic Caucus meeting about President Joe Biden’s political standing is starting to empty out. One House Democrat supportive of Biden told me it “felt like a funeral.” There is definitely no consensus on Biden. Lots of talk about how difficult… — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) July 9, 2024

Another Dem took it a step further, saying that comparing the meeting to a funeral was “an insult to funerals” and claiming, “The morale of the caucus is at historic lows,” Semafor’s Kadia Goba reported. (RELATED: ‘Should Be Terrifying For All’: Gabbard Rips ‘Unqualified’ Harris, Warns ‘Deep State’ Would Remain If She’s On Ticket)

One member who attended today’s Dem Caucus meeting tells me, “The morale of the caucus is at historic lows.” When I asked if they’d compare it to a funeral like others have, they said, “That is an insult to funerals.” — Kadia Goba (@kadiagoba) July 9, 2024

Democratic Illinois Rep. Mike Quigley stated flatly, “I don’t think he should stay in the race,” Goba reported.

“I’m concerned about him dragging the ticket down,” Rep. Quigley leaving today’s Democratic caucus meeting. “I don’t think he should stay in the race.” He said he’a sworn to secrecy about who else shares the same sentiment and is “already off the Christmas card list” — Kadia Goba (@kadiagoba) July 9, 2024

And Democratic California Rep. Mark Takano claimed a recent poll saw Biden losing his district, a district Biden won with 62% of the vote in 2020, according to Sherman.

Democratic Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton, one of six Dems to publicly call for Biden to exit, claimed he shared his position with the Caucus. “Everyone was listening very carefully to a variety of positions in the room,” Moulton told CNN’s Annie Grayer.

Seth Moulton, 1 of the 6 Dems to publicly call for Joe Biden to step aside said he shared how he got to his position in the closed-door Dem caucus meeting “I shared my position and how I came to it” “Everyone was listening very carefully to a variety of positions in the room” — Annie Grayer (@AnnieGrayerCNN) July 9, 2024



Still, while many Dems remained silent in the face of reporters’ questions, some iterated steadfast support for Biden.

“The matter is closed,” Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told reporters. “Joe Biden is our nominee,” she concluded.

AOC says she is backing Joe Biden. ‘The matter is closed,’ she said. ‘Joe Biden is our nominee.’ pic.twitter.com/HVCluO2Ahh — Jon Michael Raasch (@JMRaasch) July 8, 2024

Others who previously expressed concern or called for Biden to step down appeared to backtrack.

Democratic Rep. Lloyd Doggett, the first Dem lawmaker to publicly ask Biden not to run, appeared to soften his position.

“I made my case for Biden and for a replacement,” Doggett told Raasch.

Rep. Lloyd Doggett – the first Democrat to call on Biden to withdraw – has been pulled back to Joe’s side. Says he made a case for Biden and a case for his replacement to colleagues. pic.twitter.com/4ZURjUWMS9 — Jon Michael Raasch (@JMRaasch) July 9, 2024

And Democratic New York Rep. Jerry Nadler, who reportedly told House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries he wanted Biden to step down during a private phone call, according to Politico, also seemed to rally around the President.

When asked if he believes Biden is the best candidate, Nadler, after a five-second pause, said “Yes, at this point he’s the best candidate … uhhh, he’s the only candidate.”