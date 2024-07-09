‘The Devil Wears Prada’ Sequel Is In The Works At Disney: REPORT

“The Devil Wears Prada” sequel is reportedly already under works at Disney, and fans can expect to see some familiar faces in the new production.

Aline Brosh McKenna is in talks to return as the screenwriter, but it is not yet clear if Meryl Streep will reprise her role as Miranda Priestly, according to Variety. Fans hoping to see the return of the high-powered fashion magazine editor and Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt, as her assistants, Andrea Sachs and Emily Charlton, will have to wait a bit longer for the cast to be confirmed, according to Variety.

Disney is developing the sequel to the original 2006 hit film, but representatives have not yet confirmed which of the original castmates, if any, will be returning for the next chapter.

Initial reports suggest the plot line will follow Priestly’s character as she attempts to stay on top of her career while traditional magazine publishing takes a hit, according to Variety.

Priestly’s animosity toward Blunt’s character will be evident once again, and fans will see Blunt’s role develop into that of a high-powered executive for a luxury group that has advertising dollars Priestly dreams of.

The original film was a smash hit at the box office smash, raking in $326.7 million worldwide, according to Variety.

Streep earned a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy, as well as an Academy Award nomination for her role in the film. Designer Patricia Field was also nominated for an Oscar in the costume design category. (RELATED: Selena Gomez Reveals A Famous Person Farted In Meryl Streep’s Face)

Wendy Finerman is believed to be pegged as the producer of the sequel. Information about the start of production, or the release date has not yet been publicly shared.