REPORT: Man Goes On Fast-Food Roof-Jumping Spree, Drops Illegal Special Seasoning During Police Chase

A man was arrested in Detroit, Michigan, after allegedly dropping bags of cocaine onto the roofs of Texas Roadhouse and Red Lobster restaurants while evading cops.

Eric Talton, 29, was apprehended on July 3 following the alleged incident, CBS News reported, citing officials. The St. Clair County Drug Task Force team reportedly attempted to arrest Talton in Fort Gratiot Township but was unsuccessful as he allegedly fled.

In the ensuing police chase, the 29-year-old allegedly sprinkled 18.5 grams of cocaine onto a Red Lobster location’s roof, the outlet reported. He then allegedly threw 1.8 grams onto a Texas Roadhouse’s roof, according to the outlet.

The alleged perpetrator was eventually apprehended in front of the Texas Roadhouse location, CBS News noted. During a search by officials, they allegedly discovered he had $1,020 in cash in his possession, according to the outlet.

The two bags of cocaine used in the alleged incident were later secured by law enforcement, the outlet reported. (RELATED: ’10 Dead Roaches’: Florida Red Lobster Ordered To Close After Multiple Health Violations)

The Detroit man was charged with intent to provide cocaine, resistance, obstruction, evidence tampering and running a drug house, according to CBS News.

Talton was held on a $50,000 bond following his arraignment, the outlet noted.

The wild incident comes just months after the largest seafood chain, Red Lobster, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Back in May, the restaurant chain announced that despite its filing, their restaurants will “remain open and operating as usual during the Chapter 11 process.”

“This restructuring is the best path forward for Red Lobster. It allows us to address several financial and operational challenges and emerge stronger and re-focused on our growth,” CEO Jonathan Tibus said in the press release.