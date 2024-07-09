‘General Hospital’ Star Doug Sheehan Dies At 75

“General Hospital” star Doug Sheehan died at his home June 29, 2024, at the age of 75.

Wyoming-based Kane Funeral Home announced his death on their website. They noted that Sheehan “passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday morning” and said his loving wife was at his side. Funeral service information and the star’s official cause of death has not been publicly shared.

Sheehan was a talented actor who first appeared on television in 1978 with his debut appearance on “Charlie’s Angels.” His breakout role came just a year later when he took on the role of lawyer Joe Kelly on “General Hospital.” He lent his talents to the show until 1982, which also marked the year he received a Daytime Emmy nomination in the outstanding actor in a supporting role in a daytime drama series category, according to People.

The talented star went on to join “Knots Landing,” the spinoff of “Dallas,” by playing the role of Ben Gibson, a reporter who was married to Joan Van Ark’s character, Valene Ewing.

He hadn’t been on #GH in 42 years, and the fans never forgot him, and never stopped asking for his return. Not only is it impressive, but a testament to Doug Sheehan. pic.twitter.com/kkXjJWxSKk — Eric Ackerman (@ackgh73994) July 8, 2024

Sheehan starred as a stockbroker named Brian Harper in the NBC Sitcom, “Day by Day,” which aired for two seasons, according to People.

His many credits include appearances on other television shows, such as “MacGyver,” “Diagnosis Murder,” “Columbo” and “Cheers.” He also had a role on the “Clueless” TV series.

Sheehan also appeared on the big screen in “Victor/Victoria” and “Cops n Roberts.” (RELATED: Joan Benedict Dies At 96)

His last on-camera appearance was a guest starring spot in “What I Like About You,” alongside Amanda Bynes and Jennie Garth,” and “Sabrina the Teenage Witch.”

The talented actor is being remembered for his incredible contributions to the world of entertainment as fans pay tribute to Sheehan on social media.