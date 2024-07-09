US

Videos Shows Brutal Aftermath Of 2024’s First US Hurricane, Reportedly Leaving Eight People Dead

Hurricane Beryl Impacts Texas Coastline

(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Kay Smythe News and Commentary Writer
A series of videos posted online Monday and Tuesday reveal the brutal aftermath of Hurricane Beryl, the first major summer storm of 2024.

Hurricane Beryl made landfall in the early hours Monday morning along the Texas coast, bringing “life-threatening” conditions to millions of Americans. Footage shared online shows the aftermath of the storm, which is believed to have killed eight people, according to the BBC.

Roughly 2.3 million customers were without power in Texas as of Tuesday morning, with other outages reported in Louisiana and Arkansas as Beryl moves northeast. Over 1,400 flights were cancelled as a result of the storm, a majority being in and out of Texas, Quartz reported.


Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz shared a video from the I-10 freeway in Houston, which was clearly being hit by flooding from Beryl.

“This is normally and interstate freeway. This is normally filled with cars. You can see there’s deep water; it is fully flooded,” he stated, gesturing at a car stuck on the roadway as nonstop sirens blasted behind him. (RELATED: Footage Shows Suspected Tornado Destruction From Hurricane Beryl)

“The advice that is frequently given is ‘stay home unless you have to be out,'” Cruz continued. “If you don’t have to be out, stay home with your family. Keep your family safe. If you’re driving and you come across water and you don’t know how deep the water is, don’t try it. Don’t drive into it.”

Fatalities often occur when people drive into water without knowing how deep it is, the senator noted. Crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible, while first responders are “on the ground.”

A view of a damaged building in Freeport, Texas, on July 8, 2024, after Hurricane Beryl made landfall. Hurricane Beryl made landfall July 8 in the southern US state of Texas, killing at least two people and causing millions to lose power amid dangerous winds and flooding, as some coastal areas remained under evacuation orders. (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP /AFP via Getty Images)

An aerial view shows a destroyed home in Surfside Beach, Texas, on July 8, 2024, after Hurricane Beryl made landfall. (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP via Getty Images)

Mike Isbell (C) climbs a ladder to look at the remains of his home which was destroyed in Surfside Beach, Texas, on July 8, 2024, after Hurricane Beryl made landfall. (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP via Getty Images)

BRAZORIA, TEXAS – JULY 08: A person prepares to close the door of their mobile home as it is surrounded by floodwater after Hurricane Beryl swept through the area on July 08, 2024 in Brazoria, Texas. Tropical Storm Beryl developed into a Category 1 hurricane as it hit the Texas coast late last night. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Beryl is continuing its way up America, passing through Louisiana and Arkansas. It is expected to reach Indiana by Thursday before hitting the Great Lakes. The storm has been downgraded to a Tropical Depression, but will still bring heavy rainfall, damaging winds and the potential for tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service. (RELATED: Get Ready For A Category 6 Hurricane, But Not In The Way You Think)

Remember to always check the local weather forecast before leaving the house. Trust instincts and make sure to always have enough food and water to last at least a week.