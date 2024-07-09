Videos Shows Brutal Aftermath Of 2024’s First US Hurricane, Reportedly Leaving Eight People Dead

A series of videos posted online Monday and Tuesday reveal the brutal aftermath of Hurricane Beryl, the first major summer storm of 2024.

Hurricane Beryl made landfall in the early hours Monday morning along the Texas coast, bringing “life-threatening” conditions to millions of Americans. Footage shared online shows the aftermath of the storm, which is believed to have killed eight people, according to the BBC.

Roughly 2.3 million customers were without power in Texas as of Tuesday morning, with other outages reported in Louisiana and Arkansas as Beryl moves northeast. Over 1,400 flights were cancelled as a result of the storm, a majority being in and out of Texas, Quartz reported.

Hurricane Beryl’s death toll has now reached 7 people in the Houston area. 3 people were killed by fallen trees, one died in a fire, two drowned, and a public servant died after being trapped in his vehicle in floodwaters on the way to work. @FOX4 #txwx pic.twitter.com/QPpy3S37Dd — Peyton Yager (@peytonyager) July 9, 2024

Houston and the entire Gulf Coast will come through the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl. Right now, keep your family safe—avoid high water. #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/HdiGDX14mn — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 8, 2024



Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz shared a video from the I-10 freeway in Houston, which was clearly being hit by flooding from Beryl.

“This is normally and interstate freeway. This is normally filled with cars. You can see there’s deep water; it is fully flooded,” he stated, gesturing at a car stuck on the roadway as nonstop sirens blasted behind him. (RELATED: Footage Shows Suspected Tornado Destruction From Hurricane Beryl)

“The advice that is frequently given is ‘stay home unless you have to be out,'” Cruz continued. “If you don’t have to be out, stay home with your family. Keep your family safe. If you’re driving and you come across water and you don’t know how deep the water is, don’t try it. Don’t drive into it.”

Fatalities often occur when people drive into water without knowing how deep it is, the senator noted. Crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible, while first responders are “on the ground.”

Beryl is continuing its way up America, passing through Louisiana and Arkansas. It is expected to reach Indiana by Thursday before hitting the Great Lakes. The storm has been downgraded to a Tropical Depression, but will still bring heavy rainfall, damaging winds and the potential for tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service. (RELATED: Get Ready For A Category 6 Hurricane, But Not In The Way You Think)

Remember to always check the local weather forecast before leaving the house. Trust instincts and make sure to always have enough food and water to last at least a week.