Julia Fox Comes Out As Lesbian

Famous model and Kanye West’s former girlfriend, Julia Fox, announced that she now identifies as a lesbian.

Fox responded to a person’s TikTok video and responded to the content by posting a video of her own Monday. The woman who posted the initial video shared the content under the username @emgwaciedawgie. She began by saying, “I love when I see a lesbian with their boyfriend. It’s like ‘awww, you hate that man. You literally hate him,” she said in the video that can be seen here. Fox slid in with her own two cents on the topic, and revealed that could relate.

The video that started off with @emgwaciedawgie speaking suddenly cut to the video of Fox. She appeared to be relatively make-up free and was wearing sunglasses while capturing the video footage while walking on a busy city street.

“Hey, that was me,” Fox declared.

“I was that lesbian!”

Fox stared into the camera and went on to say, “so sorry, boys! Won’t happen again!”

The video cut out as abruptly as it began, and nothing more was said.

This is the first public declaration from Fox that she is part of the LGBTQ+ community.

The famous model famously dated Kanye West for approximately two months in 2022. The two were spotted at a number of events together and went on several vacations before their relationship came to a close. (RELATED: ‘Your Boner Isn’t On Me!’: Julia Fox Wants To Flaunt Her Body But Doesn’t Understand Why She’s Sexualized)

Fox was previously married to pilot Peter Artemiev. That relationship lasted two years and ended in divorce. Fox and Artemiev share a 3-year-old son named Valentino.