Woman Allegedly Stabbed Murder Victim 11 Times, Killed Cat: REPORT

A murder victim suffered extreme physical wounds, including being stabbed 11 times, Fox 8 reported, citing a North Carolina medical examiner’s autopsy report.

Lauren Ashley Fullerton, 38, was charged Friday with the first-degree May 30 murder of Todd Allen Arnold, 59, as well as a cat, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Video Shows Brutal Stabbing Attack Against Christian Preacher That Sparked Mass Riot)

“Mr. Arnold’s body will undergo examination by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the exact nature and cause of his injuries,” the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Murder victim was stabbed 11 times, cut 29 times in Guilford County, autopsy reveals https://t.co/a57nRaFMeZ pic.twitter.com/LXMLxUokmv — FOX8 WGHP (@myfox8) July 9, 2024

The murder victim’s wounds reveal at least two different blades were used and that one of the blades was serrated, Fox 8 reported, citing the medical examiner. The victim was stabbed 11 times, cut 29 times and had at least five blunt impact head wounds.

Arnold was found with a broken blade of a knife lodged in his back, according to the outlet. The medical examiner also claimed a skillet was used to beat Arnold, the outlet reported.

Fullerton confessed stabbing Arnold and killing a cat in the house to investigators, Fox 8 reported. Fullerton also claimed Arnold tried to force her to perform a sexual act on him, the outlet reported.

Detectives believe the body was left for days around the home in which Fullerton allegedly killed him and then continued to stay, Fox 8 reported.

Fullerton was previously convicted for felony cocaine use in 2008 and five cases of driving under the influence, Fox 8 reported. Her latest drug-related charge was in April 2024, according to Fox 8. She is being held without bond, the outlet noted.