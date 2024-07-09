Man Falls Asleep In Fast-Food Drive-Thru Line, Police Arrest Him

A man was arrested after falling asleep in a running car at a Taco Bell drive-thru line Saturday, Florida’s Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) announced in a press release.

Police said they were prompted to investigate the 34-year-old suspect, Marcus Jamar Jenkins, due to a report of “a suspicious person” who had fallen asleep in the line. Sheriff Grady Judd said during a morning briefing that when “a nice deputy” attempted to wake the suspect and failed, he was prompted to call emergency medical services. (RELATED: REPORT: Several Taco Bell Locations In Oakland Shut Down Indoor Dining Due To Surging Crime)

34-year old Marcus Jamar Jenkins of Lakeland picked a bad time for a chalupa. At around 10 am on Saturday (July 6th), a PCSO deputy was dispatched to the Taco Bell (2520 US 92 East) in east Lakeland in regards to a suspicious person. The suspicious person was Jenkins, and his… pic.twitter.com/rQNJVJH5JH — Polk County Sheriff 🚔 Grady Judd (@PolkCoSheriff) July 8, 2024

“He was out, like out cold,” Judd said.

PCSO noticed the suspect had bloodshot eyes, was slow to react, was profusely sweating, and his breath smelled of alcohol, the press release said. PCSO quipped in the press release that they were willing to overlook the fact he was sweating given that “it’s Florida in July,” but that they found an open bottle of alcohol, “fentanyl, and marijuana” in the car. Jenkins also had “a Florida ID card that belonged to another man” clutched in his hands, police said.

Judd clarified in the morning briefing that, aside from the DUI, Jenkins was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, marijuana, having an open container of alcohol, public nuisance, resisting arrest, driving while license was suspended or revoked and possession of an ID from another person.

“And that does not count his past arrest history,” the sheriff added.