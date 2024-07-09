Iranian Mechanic Killed After Being Sucked Into Airplane Engine: REPORT

A mechanic was killed after being sucked into an airplane’s engine while performing routine maintenance work in Iran, the Daily Mail reported Tuesday.

Abolfazl Amiri, a local mechanic, was working on a Boeing 737-500 for Iranian domestic airline Varesh Airlines after the aircraft landed at Chabahar Konarak International Airport in southern Iran, according to the outlet, citing Germany’s Bild tabloid. The passengers and crew had reportedly disembarked from the plane prior to the incident.

The plane’s right engine was turned on for a test run with the cover flaps open, the Daily Mail reported. Amiri reportedly realized he had left a tool on the engine and returned to grab it, where he was ultimately sucked into the engine, causing it to catch fire, the outlet reported. The airport’s fire brigade subsequently arrived at the scene and successfully extinguished the fire, according to the outlet.

A safety area had been set up near the engine as a requirement for the test run prior to the incident, the outlet noted.

Amiri’s remains were later recovered by officials, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Video Shows Man’s Final Moments Before He Was Found Dead In Plane Engine).

The Civil Aviation Authority of Islamic Republic of Iran reportedly ordered an investigation into the incident.

Mechanic killed after being sucked into Boeing plane’s engine https://t.co/RKtngz0Z2j pic.twitter.com/yuKT794FVU — New York Post (@nypost) July 9, 2024

In May 2024, a man was sucked into a plane’s engine at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport. The fatal incident took place while a KLM Royal Dutch Airlines flight was preparing to take off to Billund, Denmark, according to a press release.

The man involved was later identified as “an employee of a company operating at the airport,” according to a Dutch Royal Military Police press release. “The investigation has revealed that he intentionally climbed into the engine, indicating this is a case of suicide.”