‘You Dishonest Dumb*ss!’: Megyn Kelly Rips Into Biden’s ‘Choreography’ And His ‘BFF’ Joe Scarborough

Sirius XM’s Megyn Kelly ripped into President Joe Biden’s “choreography” in multiple post-debates interviews Monday, including one on “Morning Joe.”

Biden’s phone call with MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski aired Monday morning, during which the president challenged dissatisfied Democrats to try to take him out of the 2024 presidential race. Kelly lashed out at Scarborough for his “hypocrisy and lies” before criticizing Biden’s remarks from the interview.

Kelly said Biden is trying to “save himself” through interviews with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, “Morning Joe,” and two black radio hosts. She noted that radio station WURD cut ties with Philadelphia-based host Andrea Lawful-Sanders after she told CNN the White House fed her questions to ask Biden.

“Frankly, I can tell you right here from this seat, the same is true of Morning Joe. Guaranteed,” Kelly said. “It was rehearsed. It was understood between them where exactly they’d go with this interview, and the choreography of the whole thing was set between the sitting president and his BFFs posing as some sort of journalistic figures over MSNBC this morning.”

Biden reportedly “loves” to watch “Morning Joe,” according to Axios. He occasionally called Scarborough to “vent” about media coverage throughout his presidency. (RELATED: Fox News Host Reveals Major Problem With Booking Democratic Guests)

Kelly said Scarborough went through an “evolution” since Biden’s poor debate performance on June 27. The “Morning Joe” host initially warned the morning after the debate that presumptive Republican 2024 presidential nominee Donald Trump would win “unless things change.” He questioned whether Biden is “up for the job of being president of the United States” and characterized the Democratic incumbent’s debate performance as “the worst in modern political history.”

“This morning, in his interview with the president, he, if you hear the questions, he goes off on like, the elites, the politicians, the press. You know, ‘they’re calling for you to step out of this race.’ You know, ‘these people think they know better.’ You’re one of them, you dishonest dumbass!” Kelly exclaimed.

Biden told Scarborough and Brzezinski that he was “getting frustrated by the elites” suggesting he should not run for reelection. The president also threw in a few jabs against Trump, who he said “hasn’t done a damn thing since the debate.”

Kelly said it was “amazing” that Biden attacked Trump for his post-debate “silence,” stating that this is “the most discipline” the Republican candidate has shown “in his life.”

“It’s the most discipline Donald Trump has ever shown in his life. It’s exactly the right move. He’s trying to bait him into saying something so he can ship the story off of itself,” Kelly commented.

Kelly said “no matter what happens” Biden is “not fit for office,” especially because of the president’s cache of gaffes from over the weekend. On Sunday, a video shows Biden sitting for an extra 25 seconds after being told to stand up during a song at a black church in Philadelphia. The Democratic president also said Sunday at a campaign stop that Philadelphia “got me across the line” when he was running for Senate in Delaware.