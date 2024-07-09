Melissa Etheridge Reveals The Name Of The A-Lister That She Refused To Use As A Sperm Donor

Famous musician Melissa Etheridge revealed in an interview that Brad Pitt nearly became a sperm donor but there was one thing about him that made her change her mind.

The Grammy Award winner previously told People she and her lesbian partner were looking for a sperm donor to grow their family, and wanted their future children to know who their biological father was, so sperm banks were out of the question. She said Pitt was a very real option at the time, according to a recent interview with the New York Post. Etheridge told the outlet they ultimately decided not to proceed with Pitt because she was afraid he’d want to be too involved in his children’s lives.

The famous singer explained how the situation unfolded and what led her to make her final decision to use David Crosby as a sperm donor for her children Bailey and Beckett, instead of Pitt, according to the New York Post.

“He was a friend of mine a long time ago. People would say, who is Brad Pitt to you? And I’d say, ‘Well, he’s the father of my children’ or something. I would joke around,” Etheridge told the outlet.

“When Brad Pitt was younger, it was always clear that he wanted children. He loved children. He would come over and actually play with my kids,” she said in the interview.

“I just knew I didn’t want someone to be a donor that wanted to be a father, because they would want to be in their lives,” she added.

“I wanted to be the other parent, you know?” Etheridge said to The New York Post. “And it so it just didn’t work out.”

Etheridge decided Crosby was a perfect fit.

“He did not need to be [a father],” she told the New York Post.

“And that’s what really made it clear for me, was that he was willing to say, ‘Yeah, I was the biological father.’ And my kids call him ‘bio dad,’ so he’s the biological father, but they didn’t need a relationship with him,” she said in the interview.

Etheridge joked that her children used to ask her why she made the choice that she did.

“And I’m like, ‘You wouldn’t have been you. What are you talking about?” Etheridge said, according to the New York Post. (RELATED: 20-Year-Old Jojo Siwa Said She Lined Up A Sperm Donor And Got ‘Tattoos’ Representing Future Children’s Names)

The famous singer is currently promoting her new documentary “Melissa Etheridge: I’m Not Broken,” which has been released Tuesday on Paramount+.