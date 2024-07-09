‘Hard Things Done In Pursuit Of Democracy’: NJ Rep. Mikie Sherrill Latest To Call For Biden To Step Aside From Race

Democratic New Jersey Rep. Mikie Sherrill became the latest Democratic lawmaker Tuesday to openly call for President Joe Biden to step aside as the party’s 2024 nominee.

Sherrill posted a statement to X (formerly known as Twitter) Tuesday afternoon stating that while Biden has “honorably served this country for more than 50 years with grace and dignity,” there have been concerns among both her constituents and fellow lawmakers which led her to make the decision to ask for Biden to step aside. (RELATED: ‘Biden Doesn’t Lead In A Single One’: MSNBC Data Guru Breaks Down Trump Surge In Post-Debate Polls)

“I have heard from people in my district who are united in their concern for our country and our future. They want a leader who can continue to build on our successes but is also to turn the nation’s attention to the urgent threat that Trump presents to our democracy, to our freedoms, and to our country,” Sherrill wrote.

“I realize this is hard, but we have done hard things in pursuit of democracy since the foundation of this nation. It is time to do so again.”

I know President Biden cares deeply about the future of our country. That’s why I am asking that he declare that he won’t run for reelection. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/rR2rmZ1ewN — Mikie Sherrill (@MikieSherrill) July 9, 2024

Calls for the president to withdraw from the 2024 race against former President Donald Trump began to circulate immediately after Biden’s poor June 27 debate performance, during which he appeared to struggle to complete his thought more than once, at one point freezing mid-statement. A number of Left-leaning pundits have since openly questioned the president’s mental fitness, with several Democratic lawmakers likewise sharing their concerns.

“I know that President Biden and his team have been true public servants and have put the country and the best interests of democracy first and foremost in their considerations. And because I know President Biden cares deeply about the future of our country, I am asking that he declare that he won’t run for reelection and will help lead us through a process toward a new nominee,” Sherrill wrote.

Texas Rep. Lloyd Doggett became the first Congressional Democrat to ask Biden to bow out of the race July 2, 2024. Sherrill joins a number of other outspoken party lawmakers including New York Rep. Jerry Nadler, Washington Rep. Adam Smith, California Rep. Mark Takano and New York Rep. Joe Morelle in the effort.

Despite the pressure, Biden and his staff have repeatedly emphasized how the president is sticking to his campaign, with Biden challenging party members to “run” against him at the Democratic National Convention.

“I’m getting frustrated by the elites — not you guys — the elites in the party. ‘Oh, they know so much more.’ Any of these guys that don’t think I should run, run against me. Announce for president. Challenge me at the convention,” Biden stated during an MSNBC interview Monday.

National polls since the debate have shown Trump gaining support among voters as his average lead over Biden doubled to roughly three points. An Emerson College poll conducted July 7-8 and released Tuesday shows Trump drawing 46% of the 1,370 voters surveyed, with Biden at 43% while 11% of respondents were still undecided.