Lily Allen Admits She Got Sweet Revenge Against An A-Lister Who Pissed Her Off

Famous singer and actress Lily Allen admitted to getting revenge on a very famous person over a “petty” disagreement.

She detailed the situation on a Monday episode of her “Miss Me” podcast but refused to reveal the identity of the A-lister she executed her revenge on. Allen said the feud unfolded while she was staying at Elton John’s home in France. The celebrity in question appeared to be jealous that Allen was going to be performing a song with her boyfriend and made the situation awkward, Allen said. Allen decided to take matters into her own hands by flipping the script.

“This was when I was managed by Elton John’s company and I’d been sent to his house in the south of France to like dry out for a couple of weeks,” Allen said on the podcast.

“And while I was there I got a phone call from somebody very famous at the time asking me if I could perform at a charity event that they were involved in. She was asking me to sing a song with her boyfriend, who was a musician.”

Allen agreed, and the famous person said they would make their way to the south of France to rehearse.

“They come to the South of France, they arrive and it’s like late afternoon, and she’s like, ‘I think you guys should sing [Simon & Garfunkel’s] ‘The Sound Of Silence.’ And I was like, ‘Ooh, I don’t know about that. I really don’t want to — that’s out of my comfort zone.’ And she got the right hump,” Allen said.

Allen said that just as she was about to go downstairs to rehearse the song, the musician’s very famous girlfriend acted out.

Allen said she “grabbed [Allen’s] arm and she said, ‘If you think I’m leaving you alone with my fucking boyfriend, you’ve got another thing coming.”

“I was on my own in this house, and it was the two of them and just me, and she was quite a lot older than me, and a lot more famous and more successful, and I just thought, ‘I’m stranded and you’ve got me snookered,'” Allen said.

“Her boyfriend was not someone I found remotely attractive, and she was incredibly beautiful, still is, and so should not have found me remotely a threat.”

That’s when Allen decided to turn the tables on the famous, unidentified star by insisting that they present her with an award at the end of the event.

“I was like, ‘There is no way this person will be able to hold themselves together for that long, and if I can stay sober then she’ll have to present me with the award when I’m looking pristine and brilliant and she looks completely fucked.’ And it fucking worked,” Allen said. (RELATED: ‘I Was Getting Mine’: Pop Star Admits To Having Sex With Her Best Friend’s Crush”)

“Front cover of the papers the next day were like, ‘So and so was a complete mess,’ and then pictures of me with my award!” Allen boasted.

“If you are listening and you recognize yourself in this story, I’m sorry. It was particularly petty,” Allen said.