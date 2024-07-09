Morgan Wallen Makes Insane Historical First During World Tour

Morgan Wallen has officially done what no one else has before: converted the British public into fans of country music. And on the 4th of July, no less!

Wallen performed at BST Hyde Park on Independence Day to a sold-out crowd of more than 50,000 people, according to Taste of Country. The show is the biggest country concert ever held in my homeland, and I couldn’t be more proud of the Brit fam.

It is a truth universally acknowledged that British people don’t really “get” American country music. In fact, most Brits think that James Taylor is a member of the country genre … bless their hearts.

Elder Millennials started breaking the mold in our ignorance of American country in the early 2010s pop-country club trash mixes. But it wasn’t until Wallen walked into the public arena that Brits actually started paying attention to country. And he’s probably going to help a lot of his peers in the industry make the same international break— I’m looking at you, Bailey Zimmerman.

The “Last Night” singer donated $20,000 of the show’s ticket sales to London Youth Choirs, so I’m sure he’ll be welcomed back any time he wants. (RELATED: ‘King Of Broadway’: Morgan Wallen’s Party Habits Are Allegedly Unstoppable)

Wallen will now take his tour on to Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Ireland, his first-ever European tour. Congrats, fam! Hope you enjoyed Blighty.