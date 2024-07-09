MSNBC host Ana Cabrera challenged former Democratic Rep. Cedric Richmond over President Joe Biden’s “mental lapses” during a Tuesday segment.

Cabrera presented polling finding a drop in voters who believe Biden has the “mental and cognitive health” to serve a second term since the June 27 debate. The former representative argued the American public should stop focusing on Biden’s bad debate performance and instead pay attention to the “clear and present danger” former President Donald Trump allegedly poses.

“But isn’t it connected? Isn’t it connected when they see him perform, if you call it performance — that is action as well, and how he’s able to articulate his policies for the future, not just what he’s accomplished in the past … But can the American people be sure President Biden won’t have any more mental lapses like what we saw at the debate?” she asked.

“Well, it was a bad debate performance. And it was the same thing that happened to President Obama. He had a bad debate performance going into his reelection, and it’s been consistent with other presidents also,” Richmond said. “So I would once again say look at his accomplishments, what he’s been able to do as president, and then we need to stop giving the other guy a pass. We’re here talking about a debate performance. We’re not talking about a twice impeached president — both times it was for his own political gain. He withheld money from Ukraine so they would investigate his political opponent. He tried to lead an insurrection and stop the peaceful transfer of power so that he could remain in office. He was just convicted of 34 felony counts for lying to the American people so that he could win the election over Hillary Clinton.”

“So, the more we talk about this, the less we’re talking about the threat — clear and present danger, of former President Donald Trump,” he continued.

‘That Is Action As Well!’: MSNBC Host Challenges Fmr Dem Rep On Biden’s ‘Mental Lapses’ pic.twitter.com/TmQ5KaWW5Y — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 9, 2024

Cabrera pondered why Trump is leading Biden in the polls despite his declared accomplishments, leading Richmond to argue Biden was met with significant political challenges. She suggested the president should take a cognitive test to ensure that public he is truly fit for office.

“Given the ongoing concerns about his age and the renewed concerns about his cognitive heath, why not take a cognitive test like people like Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi, friends and allies of the president, have suggested?” she asked. (RELATED: ‘You’re Not Made Uncomfortable?’: MSNBC Host Presses Pete Buttigieg On Biden’s Capacity To Serve Second Term)

“I think the letter says he takes one every year — and I’m quite sure the letter said he passed every cognitive test that he was given at his annual physical. So again, we’re taking about President Biden and a test, and he leads this country every day. We’re not talking about the danger and the habitual liar — some people could say lunatic, on the other side,” the former congressman said.

A CBS News/YouGov poll found people’s trust in Biden’s cognitive ability dropped from 35% to 27% following the debate, while those who believe he is not mentally fit increased from 65% to 72%. Trump has nearly doubled his support since the debate, with polls from the New York Times/Sienna College and the Wall Street Journal finding Trump rose from a 1.5-point to 3.2-point lead average against Biden.

White House logs revealed that a Parkinson’s specialist visited the White House eight times throughout an eight month time span between July 2023 and March 2024, The New York Times reported. Neurologist and movement specialist Dr. Kevin Cannard met with Biden’s physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor at the White House residence clinic on Jan. 17, the logs show, according to the New York Post

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the president has been evaluated by a neurologist three times in the past year and is not being treated for Parkinson’s.