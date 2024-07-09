Navy Sailor Busted For Allegedly Attempting To View Joe Biden’s Medical Records

A Navy sailor allegedly tried to view President Joe Biden’s medical records multiple times earlier in 2024, a Navy official confirmed with CBS News.

The individual served in the Navy’s hospital corps in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, CBS News reported. He allegedly made three attempts in February, and faced discipline after an investigation found that he used the Genesis Medical Health System to try to access the president’s restricted records, according to CBS News.

“The MHS Genesis system is a secure health system and at no time was the President’s personal information compromised,” Navy Commander Tim Hawkins told CBS News in a written statement.

The Navy Criminal Investigative Service launched an investigation after one of the sailor’s co-workers brought the matter to its attention. The sailor later admitted he had tried to access the information “out of curiosity,” according to CBS News. (RELATED: Briefing Erupts After Multiple Reporters Bombard KJP With Questions About Neurologist Visiting White House)

President Joe Biden has faced intense scrutiny recently over his age and cognitive abilities, an issue that has plagued his presidency. His recent debate performance against former President Donald Trump intensified these concerns, especially among fellow Democrats.

A prior medical examination in February 2023 concluded that he was “fit for duty.”