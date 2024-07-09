Police Investigate Mysterious Death Of Dartmouth College Student Pulled From Connecticut River

New Hampshire’s Hanover Police Department (HPD) have opened an investigation into the death of Won Jang, a 20-year-old Dartmouth College student whom authorities pulled out from a local river Sunday, an HPD press release reads.

Jang’s “body was recovered approximately 65 feet offshore” of the Connecticut River, and after it was identified, the deceased student’s next of kin was notified, HPD’s Chief of Police Charles B. Dennis wrote in the press release. (RELATED: Missing Woman’s Body Recovered From Python In Gruesome Find)

Jang’s cause of death is “undetermined” at this time, Hanover police say. Police, however, believe “that foul play is not suspected.”

Police are investigating whether hazing and alcohol played a role in Jang’s demise, according to WCAX.

Police are investigating the possibility that alcohol and hazing could have been involved in the death of a Dartmouth College student who was found dead over the weekend in the Connecticut River. https://t.co/nAk98j6dDF — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 9, 2024

“So we have received some emails that were forwarded to us from the college that were sent anonymously listing some of those concerns that hazing or potentially alcohol may be involved, so that will certainly be part of our investigation as we move forward through this process,” Dennis told WCAX.

The outlet reported that they, as well as others, received an anonymous tip alleging that heavy drinking and fraternity hazing took place before Jang’s death.

The police chief emphasized to WCAX that this was “a tragic event” and that police were still “looking for any information we can get to help us do a thorough and timely investigation.”

Investigators told CBS News that the deceased “was attending an informal social gathering at docks near the Dartmouth boathouse” prior to his disappearance.

“We understand that this is very difficult news for our community and encourage you to seek support whether you need a listening ear or guidance in navigating this challenging time. We have been in touch with Won’s fraternity brothers and other friends,” Dartmouth College said in a statement, WCAX reported.

The Hanover Fire Department Dive Team, Lebanon and Hartford Fire Departments, the state’s Fish and Game Department and Marine Patrol assisted HPD’s search and rescue operation, the press release reads.