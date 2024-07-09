Novak Djokovic Is Hilariously Terrified That The Glory Of Pickleball Will Destroy Tennis

He has a right to be concerned, but holy hell, this is hilarious!

If you ask the legendary Novak Djokovic, he’ll tell you that his beloved tennis should be classified as “endangered,” and what’s the reasoning?

“If we don’t do something about it, globally or collectively, paddle — pickleball in the States — they’re gonna convert all the tennis clubs into paddle and pickleball,” said Djokovic to reporters while speaking at Wimbledon.

Djokovic, ranked the No. 2 men’s singles player in the world, went on to say that tennis needs to be better at marketing when it comes to growing their audience, especially with the younger crowd.

“Tennis, on one hand, is in a good place, but at the same time, when we look at Formula 1 for example and what they’ve done in terms of marketing, in terms of growth of the sport — in terms of the races around the world and how popular they are — I think we need to do a better job on our respective tours,” said Djokovic.

I get Novak Djokovic’s concern, tennis is on the decline while pickleball is on the rise, but we shouldn’t be going after the glory of the latter.

I play the game myself as a form of exercise, nothing too serious, and I have the time of my life. I’m sorry, Joker, but I’m not willing to give it up.

I guess we’re just gonna have to let tennis die. *places tennis bet that involves Novak Djokovic*