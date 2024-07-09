Steelers’ Cameron Sutton Suspended 8 Games For Violating NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy

Cameron Sutton, the cornerback of the Pittsburgh Steelers, has been hit with an eight-game suspension with no pay after he violated the league’s personal conduct policy, according to an announcement Monday from the NFL.

Sutton will be able to make a comeback Oct. 29 after Pittsburgh‘s Week 8 contest taking on the New York Giants. (RELATED: Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Seen Walking In Boot After Suffering Minor Foot Sprain: REPORT)

Back in April, the 29-year-old Sutton went into a pretrial diversion program to take care of a domestic violence case, according to court records per ESPN. Following turning himself in, doing so with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, Smith was hit with a misdemeanor battery charge. He was wanted by police for weeks over the issue.

After investigating the incident, the NFL ruled that Sutton violated their personal conduct policy. According to a report Monday from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Sutton will not appeal his discipline.

From the NFL: #Steelers’ Cameron Sutton suspended first eight games for violating the personal conduct policy. pic.twitter.com/GSUpRveZwJ — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 8, 2024

When Sutton was arrested, he was a member of the Detroit Lions, however, the franchise cut him after finding out about his arrest warrant. At that particular time, Sutton had one year completed in a three-year, $33 million contract he inked in 2023.

In his sole season with the Lions, Sutton was a starter in every game, tallying one interception, one forced fumble and 50 tackles.

In June, he signed a one-year deal with Pittsburgh, where he spent the first six seasons of his career.