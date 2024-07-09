Sports

Steelers’ Cameron Sutton Suspended 8 Games For Violating NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 16: Cameron Sutton #1 of the Detroit Lions is seen in the team huddle during pregame warmups before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos at Ford Field on December 16, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Font Size:

Cameron Sutton, the cornerback of the Pittsburgh Steelers, has been hit with an eight-game suspension with no pay after he violated the league’s personal conduct policy, according to an announcement Monday from the NFL.

Sutton will be able to make a comeback Oct. 29 after Pittsburgh‘s Week 8 contest taking on the New York Giants. (RELATED: Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Seen Walking In Boot After Suffering Minor Foot Sprain: REPORT)

Back in April, the 29-year-old Sutton went into a pretrial diversion program to take care of a domestic violence case, according to court records per ESPN. Following turning himself in, doing so with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, Smith was hit with a misdemeanor battery charge. He was wanted by police for weeks over the issue.

After investigating the incident, the NFL ruled that Sutton violated their personal conduct policy. According to a report Monday from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Sutton will not appeal his discipline.

When Sutton was arrested, he was a member of the Detroit Lions, however, the franchise cut him after finding out about his arrest warrant. At that particular time, Sutton had one year completed in a three-year, $33 million contract he inked in 2023.

In his sole season with the Lions, Sutton was a starter in every game, tallying one interception, one forced fumble and 50 tackles.

In June, he signed a one-year deal with Pittsburgh, where he spent the first six seasons of his career.