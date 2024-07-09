Editorial

Ridley Scott’s ‘Gladiator II’ Trailer Drops, Exploding The Internet

Los Angeles Premiere Of A24's

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Kay Smythe News and Commentary Writer
The official trailer for “Gladiator II” dropped Tuesday, and it nearly broke the Internet.

Not really, but it does look like we’ve got one heck of a movie in store for us. Then again, wouldn’t almost anything starring Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington, featuring big fights and attitude and historical contexts do well?

In the trailer we’re introduced to the storyline from David Scarpa and Peter Craig, set years after the original movie, according to Deadline. Mescal will portray the role of Lucius, originally played by Spencer Treat Clark. Lucius is the son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) and nephew of Joaquin Phoenix’s infamous Commodus. Lucius lives a peaceful life until Pascal’s General Marcus Acaius invades and forces him into slavery.

“I never forgot it, that a slave could take revenge against an emperor,” Lucius says to Washington’s character called Macrinus, before we’re flown through the stunning world brought back to life by Ridley Scott. (RELATED: The Fall Of Rome Just Got A Major Historical Update That Changes Everything)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 24: Denzel Washington attends Opening Night and Sony Pictures Entertainment Presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon)

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 29: Pedro Pascal is seen at the movie set of the ‘Materialists’ on April 29, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 18: Paul Mescal attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Even if this movie is an absolute dud like “Napoleon,” it looks like it’ll be worth a watch just for the visual effects. And how freaking excited are all the men in the room? Now you have an excuse to talk about ancient Rome for at least another year or ten! Yay!

“Gladiator II” will hit movie theaters on November 22. Are you not entertained?