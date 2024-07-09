Ridley Scott’s ‘Gladiator II’ Trailer Drops, Exploding The Internet

The official trailer for “Gladiator II” dropped Tuesday, and it nearly broke the Internet.

Not really, but it does look like we’ve got one heck of a movie in store for us. Then again, wouldn’t almost anything starring Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington, featuring big fights and attitude and historical contexts do well?

In the trailer we’re introduced to the storyline from David Scarpa and Peter Craig, set years after the original movie, according to Deadline. Mescal will portray the role of Lucius, originally played by Spencer Treat Clark. Lucius is the son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) and nephew of Joaquin Phoenix’s infamous Commodus. Lucius lives a peaceful life until Pascal’s General Marcus Acaius invades and forces him into slavery.

From director Ridley Scott, watch the new Official Trailer for #GladiatorII starring Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, Connie Nielsen, Joseph Quinn, and Fred Hechinger – Only in theatres November 22. pic.twitter.com/4BtyPbkGjd — Gladiator Movie (@GladiatorMovie) July 9, 2024

“I never forgot it, that a slave could take revenge against an emperor,” Lucius says to Washington’s character called Macrinus, before we’re flown through the stunning world brought back to life by Ridley Scott. (RELATED: The Fall Of Rome Just Got A Major Historical Update That Changes Everything)

Even if this movie is an absolute dud like “Napoleon,” it looks like it’ll be worth a watch just for the visual effects. And how freaking excited are all the men in the room? Now you have an excuse to talk about ancient Rome for at least another year or ten! Yay!

“Gladiator II” will hit movie theaters on November 22. Are you not entertained?