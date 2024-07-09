16-Year-Old Lamine Yamal Scores Outrageous Goal In 2024 Euros

While most teenagers are sitting in class and worrying about what their crush is thinking, one just scored an outrageous goal at the 2024 Euros, becoming the youngest goal scorer in the history of the competition.

Lamine Yamal scored for Spain in the 21st minute in the European Championships semifinal against France, equalizing to get his team back into the game. The 16-year-old is now the youngest person to have scored in the tournament’s history. The tournament is taking place in various cities across Germany.

Yamal gathered the ball in the final third of the pitch, pivoted swiftly and caressed the ball into the top left corner of the goal.

Lamine Yamal, ladies and gentlemen. The youngest goalscorer in the history of the Euros, 16 years old… …INSANE. 😳✨ pic.twitter.com/cgM4dYMjrg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 9, 2024

In April 2023, Yamal made his professional debut for FC Barcelona at the age of 15 years, 9 months and 16 days. He is the youngest player to ever represent the club at its highest level, according to the official club. (RELATED: The Heat On US Soccer’s Manager Is Getting Real … Is The End Of His Horrendous Run Near?)

NOBODY was stopping this from Lamine Yamal 🚀🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/DY5SHOyTgI — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 9, 2024

At the time of this article’s release, Spain is winning 2-1 against France. The winner of this game will move on to the finals to face either England or the Netherlands. Who will be the champions of Europe?!