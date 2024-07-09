It Looks Like Stephen A. Smith Is Going To Get A Massive $125 Million Payday After Sticking To His Guns: REPORT

This is how you handle business!

Legendary sports personality Stephen A. Smith — though he’s like me and gets into a lot of other different things — is currently in the middle of negotiations with ESPN about a new deal, and it looks like my man is about to get PAID!

The Puck’s John Ourand reported in June that ESPN originally issued Smith an offer of $18 million per year, but Smith instantly rejected it.

Well, it looks like ESPN has come back to the table with a new offer. (RELATED: 76ers Tease Bringing Back Iconic Jerseys In Cool, Yet Way Overblown Video Celebrating Tyrese Maxey’s Extension)

The likelihood is strong that Smith will become the four-letter network’s first talent worth $100 million, according to Front Office Sports’ Michael McCarthy. To be exact, McCarthy says the figure of Smith’s new contract will be valued at up to $125 million.

Per Front Office Sports:

“The stars are aligning for Smith to possibly become ESPN’s first $100 million talent. Sources have relayed that his new compensation could eventually come in between $20 million and $25 million per year over five years, compared to five years, $90 million for Aikman, five years, $85 million for McAfee and five years, $75 million for Buck.”

Stephen A. Smith could land a five-year deal worth up to $125 million on his next contract with ESPN, per @MMcCarthyREV “Sources have relayed that his new compensation could eventually come in between $20 million and $25 million per year over five years, compared to five years,… pic.twitter.com/Pz2dupiJmM — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) July 9, 2024

Shoutout to Stephen A. Smith for landing the bag, and also picking Drake in the beef against Kendrick Lamar — dude is on a roll right now!

Stephen A smith picks Drake over Kendrick Lamar pic.twitter.com/rWxnPq8JWx — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) July 9, 2024

And the icon gets even more iconic.