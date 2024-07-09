Editorial

It Looks Like Stephen A. Smith Is Going To Get A Massive $125 Million Payday After Sticking To His Guns: REPORT

DALLAS, TEXAS - JUNE 12: ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith reports before Game Three of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on June 12, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

(Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
This is how you handle business!

Legendary sports personality Stephen A. Smith — though he’s like me and gets into a lot of other different things — is currently in the middle of negotiations with ESPN about a new deal, and it looks like my man is about to get PAID!

The Puck’s John Ourand reported in June that ESPN originally issued Smith an offer of $18 million per year, but Smith instantly rejected it.

Well, it looks like ESPN has come back to the table with a new offer. (RELATED: 76ers Tease Bringing Back Iconic Jerseys In Cool, Yet Way Overblown Video Celebrating Tyrese Maxey’s Extension)

The likelihood is strong that Smith will become the four-letter network’s first talent worth $100 million, according to Front Office Sports’ Michael McCarthy. To be exact, McCarthy says the figure of Smith’s new contract will be valued at up to $125 million.

Per Front Office Sports:

“The stars are aligning for Smith to possibly become ESPN’s first $100 million talent. Sources have relayed that his new compensation could eventually come in between $20 million and $25 million per year over five years, compared to five years, $90 million for Aikman, five years, $85 million for McAfee and five years, $75 million for Buck.”

Shoutout to Stephen A. Smith for landing the bag, and also picking Drake in the beef against Kendrick Lamar — dude is on a roll right now!

And the icon gets even more iconic.