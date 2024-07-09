Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Landman’ Gets Official 2024 Release Date

The premiere episode of Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming series “Landman” will drop Sunday, November 17, Paramount+ told reporters Tuesday.

“Landman,” just like Sheridan’s other series, stars a whole host of major talent, including Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore, Jon Hamm, Michael Pena and more. Set in West Texas, the story is based on the “Boomtown” podcast series, chronicling “an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics,” according to Paramount.

The series will kick off with a two-episode special and run for a total of 10 that will air every Sunday. It looks like the first is going to hit right after the second season of “Tulsa King” wraps up. With a schedule like this, Paramount+ might be the only go-to streaming service by the end of 2024!

But should we be concerned about the timing of the “Landman” release?

“Landman” comes amid absolute chaos within Sheridan’s flagship series “Yellowstone.” Fans are still waiting to see the final episodes of the finale season of the contemporary western. And most of us were under the impression we’d see new episodes right around mid-November. (RELATED: Sylvester Stallone’s ‘Tulsa King’ Hit With Major On-Set Drama)

So, one of three things is happening. First, and most likely, “Yellowstone” is going to be delayed by at least another season while all those involved *cough* Kevin Costner *cough* sort out their drama and get back to work. The second option is that “Yellowstone” will never return, and it’ll be the greatest let-down in television history, replacing the hysterical nightmare that became “Lost.”

Or, and this would blow my mind, Paramount+ is going to drop “Landman” and “Yellowstone” at the same time and utterly dominate Sunday night viewership.

Those of us old enough to remember the days before DVR and streaming all recall that one night a week we’d sit down with our families and watch our favorite shows back-to-back. For my family, it was usually a Thursday, the comedy night. It was a chance for all of us to share in escapism, a habit that barely exists in 2024 thanks to cell phones and TikTok.

So maybe, just maybe, Paramount+ could restart a dying tradition: the Sunday night family binge-watch. (RELATED: ‘The Chosen’ Actor Jonathan Roumie Chronicles His Journey Portraying Jesus In Documentary)

Sure, most of Sheridan’s series aren’t exactly kid-friendly. But neither is the internet. And most of you let your kids rot their brains on that thing all day, every day.