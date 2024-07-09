Texas’ Arch Manning Changes His Mind On Upcoming ‘EA Sports College Football 25’, Or Was It All A Publicity Stunt?

Arch Manning will be in “EA Sports College Football 25” after all!

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning has changed his mind, making the announcement Tuesday that he has decided to opt in to the first college football video game that we will have in our lives in 11 years — a long 11 years, and thank God the wait is almost over!

Back in March, Arch Manning had made the move to opt out of “College Football 25,” but that all changed in a video that was posted on Twitter. Along with his uncle Eli Manning, the sophomore announced the news, and honestly, it just got me more hyped up to play! (RELATED: Miami’s Cam Ward Calls Out Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders For ‘Bullsh**ting’ After Apparent Bad Workout)

Things start out with Eli Manning calling out a play, which then leads into Arch showing up to make the playcall, as well as giving a shoutout to his other unc Peyton Manning and his trademark “Omaha” signal. The play results in a touchdown pass, with Eli yelling, “Touchdown! Now that’s why you’re in the game!”

Arch Manning then closes out the clip by saying, “EA Sports, I’m in the game.”

WATCH:

Billy Football actually had a good theory on this:

“EA Sports I am In The Game” we should have seen that Opt Out being a marketing stunt the whole time. Got got. https://t.co/vaYpUpAFuj — Billy (@Billyhottakes) July 9, 2024

And honestly, that’s what I’m thinking this whole thing was — and genius if so.