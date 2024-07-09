‘I Don’t Like That’: Sunny Hostin Says Biden Is Not Being Transparent About His Age, Mental State

“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin argued President Joe Biden is not being transparent about his age and seemingly deteriorating mental state during a Tuesday segment.

The White House has refused to answer specific questions detailing the president’s medical records after a log found that a neurologist and Parkinson’s specialist met with the president’s primary care physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor. An expert for Parkinson’s disease reportedly visited the White House eight times throughout eight months between July 2023 and March 2024, according to The New York Post.

“We saw something, okay, and it’s almost like don’t believe your lying eyes. I don’t like that,” Hostin said. “We expect Trump to lie, you’re right, he’s the liar-in-chief. We do not expect Joe Biden to lie. I want him to tell the truth, I want him to say, ‘You know what? I was successful—'”

The View’s Sunny Hostin says Biden is not being transparent about his age and mental state pic.twitter.com/bUp15a2Elu — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 9, 2024

“You saying he was lying?” co-host Whoopi Goldberg interjected.

“No, I’m saying, I want him to say, ‘You know what? I’m older, I’m not as sharp as I used to be,'” Hostin continued.

“But he’s said that!” co-host Joy Behar interrupted.

“But he hasn’t been saying it recently. His surrogates are saying the exact opposite,” Hostin said. (RELATED: Sunny Hostin Says She Is ‘Uncomfortable’ With Kamala Harris Replacing Biden In General Election)

The White House press briefing erupted into chaos as reporters demanded more transparent information on the president’s health following his debate performance and a review of the logs. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refused to disclose information already available to the public about the particular doctors’ visits but said the president has seen a neurologist three times and is not being treated for Parkinson’s.

A growing number of Democrats have called for Biden to drop out of the 2024 race due to concerns regarding his mental capacity. Members of the party exited a meeting Tuesday in disarray, with one telling reporters they “are not even in the same book.”

Biden has repeatedly committed to staying in the race, telling ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos that “only the Lord Almighty” can convince him to withdraw from the race. Biden, along with his aides and spokespeople, asserted he simply had a “bad night” during the debate and suffered from a cold.

Trump has nearly doubled his lead over Biden since the debate, with polls from the New York Times/Sienna College and the Wall Street Journal finding Trump rose from a 1.5-point to 3.2-point lead average against Biden. A FiveThirtyEight survey found Trump leading Biden nationally by 42% to 39.8% as of Monday, an increase from the 41.1% to 40.9% lead on the day of the debate.