Trump Issues Biden An Official Challenge To A Charity Golf Match, And The Latter Responds Exactly How You’d Expect

I know it won’t, but this totally needs to happen.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump held a rally Tuesday evening in Doral, Florida (shoutout to Miami!), and boy oh boy, did he give us a show. And he wants to give even further entertainment, as he officially challenged Joe Biden to an 18-hole charity golf match following their glorious interaction during the CNN debate in June.

It was so glorious, it even gave birth to Powell Golf’s first commercial. (LMAO)

Powell Golf’s first official commercial 😂 pic.twitter.com/2Oyl0VPJZf — Andrew Powell (@AndrewPow3ll) June 29, 2024

Only just a few minutes into his rally, Trump called out Biden about his challenge on the course, and the former president even laid down some guidelines for his own challenge: He would give ol’ Uncle Joe 10 strokes a side, and on top of that, put $1,000,000 of his own money into the pot to give to a charity of Biden’s choice if he won.

“I’m officially challenging crooked Joe to an 18-hole golf match,” said Trump. (RELATED: It’s Crystal Clear That United States Golf Is In Fantastic Hands With Keegan Bradley, And Thank The Good Lord For That)

“It will be among the most watched sporting events in history, maybe bigger than the Ryder Cup or even the Masters. And I will even give Joe Biden ten strokes a side, ten strokes. That’s a lot. That means 20 strokes in case you don’t play golf. I will give him ten strokes a side, and if he wins, I will give the charity of his choice any charity that he wants $1 million. And I’ll bet you he doesn’t take the offer.”

WATCH:

Trump challenges Biden to an 18 hole golf match. Says he will give Biden 20 strokes and if he loses will donate $1 million to a charity of Biden’s choice. This is gold: pic.twitter.com/dDb8gcPczJ — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 10, 2024

And Biden … well … he reacted exactly how you’d expect him to.

The Biden team has responded to Trump’s golf challenge. And it’s the exact response you’d expect from a team with no sense of humor and a dementia patient for a candidate. pic.twitter.com/meXHE80w4x — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 10, 2024

Holy hell, Trump is gonna steamroll Biden in November … what a public relations disaster for the “president.”