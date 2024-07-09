‘Trump Gon’ Be Our President’: Charlamagne And His Radio Listeners Trash ‘Horrible Candidate’ Biden

“The Breakfast Club” co-host Charlamagne Tha God and his listeners attacked President Joe Biden on Tuesday for being a poor presidential candidate.

There has been discord within the Democratic Party about Biden’s path forward since his poor debate performance against former President Donald Trump. During a segment of the show dubbed “Get It Off Your Chest,” Charlamagne and back-to-back callers discussed how awful they feel Biden is as a presidential candidate, particularly citing his cognitive capabilities. (RELATED: White House Spin Machine Hits Snag After KJP’s Press Briefing Contradiction)

“Neither one of them motherfuckers should be president,” a listener named D said, with Charlamagne expressing agreement.

“We’re going to lose. Donald Trump gon’ be our president, bro,” the listener continued.

LISTEN:

Charlamagne asserted he does not consider himself a Democrat, but said he believes “Biden does not give the Democrats the greatest chances of winning.”

“So my thing is, why are the Democrats acting like Biden hasn’t been a horrible candidate from the beginning?” a listener named Rick asked. “The Democratic Party does not promote youth within politics at all, right? They had the opportunity to put young people involved in politics and younger candidates from a while ago. But the minute that Biden got in, he’s been horrible. He’s been incoherent. He’s been making horrible choices. He’s been falling left and right. He’s been pausing all over the media. So it’s like, why are they acting like now because that he lost the debate that he’s a horrible candidate? He’s been a horrible candidate from the beginning.”

Listeners in June, ahead of the debate, called into “The Breakfast Club” to criticize Democrats and Biden, asserting it was obvious Biden was in cognitive decline.

“When you say the beginning, you got to go way way back to when he first ran for president. This isn’t his first time, you know. He’s never been a good candidate ever,” Charlamagne said on Tuesday. “And if it wasn’t for all of those unfortunate events that happened in 2020, I don’t think he’d be president now.”

Rick added that he does not believe it will be simple or quick to substitute Vice President Kamala Harris in for Biden.

“If you think that Biden was running this country this whole time, we’re sadly mistaken because clearly he wasn’t coherent. Clearly he’s not of sound mind,” he said. “And they’re playing games right now because they have medical doctors that be checking on him for Alzheimer’s all the time. And they’re acting like they weren’t doing that.”

“Yo, they had a neurologist who specializes in treating Parkinson’s disease visit the White House eight times in eight months,” Charlamagne responded. “And they’re getting upset when you ask about it. How are you getting upset because people are asking, how come this neurologist visited the White House eight times in eight months? Yes, people got questions about that.”

The White House briefing room turned chaotic Monday as reporters pressed White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre to disclose information regarding the reason a neurologist and Parkinson’s disease specialist were included in the White House log. The press secretary said Biden has seen a neurologist three times, but declined to provide more details, citing security reasons.

Dr. Kevin Cannard, a neurologist and “movement disorders specialist,” reportedly met with Kevin O’Connor, Biden’s physician, on Jan. 17 and came to the residence clinic on March 28, according to the New York Post, citing White House logs.

