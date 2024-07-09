Editorial

It’s Crystal Clear That United States Golf Is In Fantastic Hands With Keegan Bradley, And Thank The Good Lord For That

CROMWELL, CONNECTICUT - JUNE 23: Keegan Bradley of United States hits off the first tee duringThe Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 23, 2024 in Cromwell, CT. (Photo by Mark Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
I’m already in love with Keegan Bradley as the U.S. Ryder Cup captain.

And I’m not the only one. It’s only been a little bit over 24 hours since Keegan Bradley was revealed as the 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup team captain, and people are already seeing the amazing potential that could come out of next year’s version of the prestigious tournament.

As of right now, Bradley doesn’t know any of the 12 players that he’ll be leading against the Europeans at Bethpage Black from Sept. 26-28. There’s no wild-card players, there’s no golfers who have had their bubbles popped yet, there are no vice captains. (RELATED: Tiger Woods Turns Down Opportunity To Lead United States At 2025 Ryder Cup, Keegan Bradley Lands The Gig: REPORT)

But despite all of that, Bradley gave all of us Americans hope Tuesday during a 40-minute press conference at NASDAQ, which was the official announcement of him becoming the 31st captain of the U.S. Ryder Cup team. He made all of us already feel like the trophy is ours, and boy oh boy, what a feeling it is. It’s crystal clear that Keegan Bradley is the absolute right person for the job.

Here are some of the highlights from this outright glorious press conference:

Take notes, USMNT … this is how you run a national program.