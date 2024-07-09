It’s Crystal Clear That United States Golf Is In Fantastic Hands With Keegan Bradley, And Thank The Good Lord For That

I’m already in love with Keegan Bradley as the U.S. Ryder Cup captain.

And I’m not the only one. It’s only been a little bit over 24 hours since Keegan Bradley was revealed as the 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup team captain, and people are already seeing the amazing potential that could come out of next year’s version of the prestigious tournament.

As of right now, Bradley doesn’t know any of the 12 players that he’ll be leading against the Europeans at Bethpage Black from Sept. 26-28. There’s no wild-card players, there’s no golfers who have had their bubbles popped yet, there are no vice captains. (RELATED: Tiger Woods Turns Down Opportunity To Lead United States At 2025 Ryder Cup, Keegan Bradley Lands The Gig: REPORT)

But despite all of that, Bradley gave all of us Americans hope Tuesday during a 40-minute press conference at NASDAQ, which was the official announcement of him becoming the 31st captain of the U.S. Ryder Cup team. He made all of us already feel like the trophy is ours, and boy oh boy, what a feeling it is. It’s crystal clear that Keegan Bradley is the absolute right person for the job.

Here are some of the highlights from this outright glorious press conference:

🚨👀🇺🇸#NEW: Keegan Bradley will NOT be playing politics as he picks his team: “I’m going to have the 12 best players on the team. I don’t care where they play.” pic.twitter.com/7aefuXVvo2 — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) July 9, 2024

Keegan Bradley says he fully intends to make the Ryder Cup team on points but won’t pick himself if he doesn’t. — Dan Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) July 9, 2024

“Bethpage is New York’s home course and now it’s America’s home course. I want the fans to treat it as such and defend it accordingly.” Captain Keegan Bradley starting early on getting the fans hyped for the Ryder Cup. — Michael Collins (@ESPNCaddie) July 9, 2024

Keegan Bradley also says he had no prior conversations with anyone about the captaincy until being told he was the captain. https://t.co/Ju3htvqfqo — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) July 9, 2024

Keegan said he still hasn’t opened his suitcase from 2012! He still hopes to open it someday because “there’s some cool stuff in there.” — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) July 9, 2024

This is my suitcase from 2012 Ryder Cup that I haven’t opened since that Sunday. I promised myself I wouldn’t open it till I won a Ryder Cup. ⁣

⁣

That week changed my prospective on golf forever. The Ryder Cup suddenly became very important to me. pic.twitter.com/RFN6mqeiWH — Keegan Bradley (@Keegan_Bradley) August 30, 2023

Take notes, USMNT … this is how you run a national program.