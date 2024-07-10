Editorial

Argentina Soccer President Combats Heat In The Most Rich And Powerful Way Imaginable — Having A Personal Sweat-Wiper

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - JULY 28: Claudio Tapia president of Argentine Football Association gives the trophy to Enzo Perez of River Plate after winning the Liga Profesional 2023 at Estadio M·s Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on July 28, 2023 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

(Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell
To be this rich and powerful …

Chiqui Tapia, the president of the Argentine Football Association, was seen on camera being dried off by his “personal sweat-wiper” while his team was squaring off against Canada in the Copa América semifinal — Argentina won, 2-0.

Tuesday evening’s victory clinched a spot for the Argentines in the tournament’s final, with superstar Lionel Messi scoring a goal to help lead his team to glory. (RELATED: Officials Suspend Turkey’s Merih Demiral For Celebrating With Hand Sign Linked To Gray Wolves Ultranationalist Group)

However, it didn’t take long for a lot of soccer fans’ attention to switch over to the 56-year-old Tapia, who was recorded while a man behind him was literally patting him down. That man, according to Fede Cristofanelli, is the “personal sweat-wiper” of the executive.

People on social media have been criticizing Tapia, but honestly, I can’t hate on somebody who has this much power and wealth, chooses to flex it in brilliant fashion and then makes a third straight major tournament final after already winning the 2021 Copa América and 2023 World Cup to back it all up.

The swaggetry is unbelievably unreal.

WATCH:

And while we’re on the subject of soccer, here’s a PrizePicks slip I cooked up for the Euro 2024 semifinal between England and the Netherlands if interested:

I’m trying to get my own personal sweat-wiper!