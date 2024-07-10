Argentina Soccer President Combats Heat In The Most Rich And Powerful Way Imaginable — Having A Personal Sweat-Wiper

To be this rich and powerful …

Chiqui Tapia, the president of the Argentine Football Association, was seen on camera being dried off by his “personal sweat-wiper” while his team was squaring off against Canada in the Copa América semifinal — Argentina won, 2-0.

Tuesday evening’s victory clinched a spot for the Argentines in the tournament’s final, with superstar Lionel Messi scoring a goal to help lead his team to glory. (RELATED: Officials Suspend Turkey’s Merih Demiral For Celebrating With Hand Sign Linked To Gray Wolves Ultranationalist Group)

However, it didn’t take long for a lot of soccer fans’ attention to switch over to the 56-year-old Tapia, who was recorded while a man behind him was literally patting him down. That man, according to Fede Cristofanelli, is the “personal sweat-wiper” of the executive.

People on social media have been criticizing Tapia, but honestly, I can’t hate on somebody who has this much power and wealth, chooses to flex it in brilliant fashion and then makes a third straight major tournament final after already winning the 2021 Copa América and 2023 World Cup to back it all up.

The swaggetry is unbelievably unreal.

WATCH:

Argentine Football Association president Chiqui Tapia had his own personal sweat-wiper at MetLife Stadium for the Copa semifinal. 😷 An apt metaphor for the detached-from-reality orbit of so many senior football administrators. 🛸 pic.twitter.com/BmDptZZjyY — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) July 10, 2024

I’m trying to get my own personal sweat-wiper!