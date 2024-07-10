BBC Commentator’s Wife, Daughters Killed In Alleged Crossbow Attack

British authorities are reportedly conducting a manhunt to find a suspect connected to the murder of the family of a BBC commentator with a crossbow.

Kyle Clifford, 26, is suspected of killing the wife and two daughters of John Hunt, a commentator who covers horse racing for BBC Racing, BBC News reported. Hertfordshire Police (HP) officers were called to the scene Tuesday and found three women critically injured, according to a police statement on Facebook.

Emergency response vehicles were also called to the scene. The three women died shortly after authorities arrived. Clifford was still at large on Wednesday. (RELATED: Japanese Police Panel Proposes Crossbow Permits To Prevent Crimes)

HP Chief Superintendent Jon Simpson told reporters Wednesday that the alleged assailant used a crossbow and potentially other weapons to attack the victims, CBS News reported. It is reportedly not clear whether the suspect was known to the victims.

Simpson spoke directly to Clifford while addressing an audience on television. “Kyle, if you are seeing or hearing this, please make contact,” he said, according to the outlet.

God. Unimaginable to think what John Hunt is going through. Three women killed by a man. Likely an ex. This is what a Tate mentality leads to. Men thinking they own us and can end us. I’m not sad I’m fucking enraged. I don’t want equality I want revenge. pic.twitter.com/XYgffx3erO — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) July 10, 2024

“The loss of three women’s lives in Bushey last night is truly shocking. My thoughts are with the family & friends of those who have been killed & with the community,” Britain’s Home Secretary Yvette Cooper wrote.

The loss of three women’s lives in Bushey last night is truly shocking. My thoughts are with the family & friends of those who have been killed & with the community. I am being kept fully updated. I urge people to support @HertsPolice with any information about this case. — Yvette Cooper (@YvetteCooperMP) July 10, 2024

BBC News journalists noted that they saw police officers knocking on doors to ask residents if they saw or heard anything during the time of the murder. Hunt and his wife reportedly also had a third daughter who was not a victim of the attack.