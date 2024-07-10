‘Is It A Sin To Be Gay?’: Swalwell Turns Censorship Hearing Into His Personal Debate Arena With Ben Shapiro

Daily Wire Editor Emeritus Ben Shapiro shut down Democratic California Rep. Eric Swalwell’s attempts to attack his socially conservative views during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee.

Shapiro testified before the committee Wednesday about a report alleging that member organizations of the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM) are demonetizing online content based on its political affiliation. The report accused the founder of GARM, Rob Rakowitz, of holding “anti-democratic views of fundamental American freedoms,” quoting what it said were his emails. This report was obtained by The Daily Wire.

Swalwell read through particular viewpoints of The Heritage Foundation’s “Project 2025,” to ask Shapiro which aspects he supports, including banning pornographic books and same-sex marriage.

“Ending same-sex marriage, what about that part?” Swalwell asked.

“I am in favor of traditional marriage between a man and a woman and I’m perfectly fine with anyone having any sort of voluntary sexual arrangement they seek. That’s a different thing from whether the government should attach benefits to that personal relationship,” Shapiro said.

“But you think it’s a sin to have same-sex marriage?” the congressman followed up.

Eric Swalwell tries hard to take down Ben Shapiro. It does not go well pic.twitter.com/cT2MXoYpMI — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 10, 2024

“I mean — I’m confused, are you asking me as a religious Jew what I think about biblically?” he asked, leading Swalwell to ask if being gay is a sin. (RELATED: Podcast Convention Apologizes For ‘Harm’ Caused By Ben Shapiro’s ‘Presence’)

Shapiro expressed opposition against the government regulating the private sexual orientation and consenting acts between two adults, but said couples should not be granted special benefits based on their sexual orientation. He further said most major religions view homosexual acts as a sin.

Swalwell asked Shapiro a series of questions revolving around his religious viewpoints on homosexual activity, placing a billboard behind him which quoted the conservative commentator calling the activity a sin.

“And just, because we found some receipts, you did say ‘I think homosexual activity is a sin,'” Swalwell began.

“Yes, I’m a religious Jew. You’ve found me out,” Shapiro interjected.

The congressman quoted Shapiro saying that “all religious people” he knows view sexual behavior as a personal choice. He clarified during the hearing that he views homosexual activity, but not the orientation itself, as a sin.

Swalwell further pressed Shapiro on his views about banning the abortion pill and “bans against books about slavery.”

“Why would I possibly be in favor of bans about books about slavery? That would be absolutely ridiculous. What I am in favor of is the idea that school libraries should be able to make decisions along the lines of what exactly is appropriate for, lets say, a 7th grader and whether they ought to be treated to cartoons and Gender Queer. That’s not exactly the same thing.”

During the hearing, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan condemned GARM for allegedly attempting to silence conservative outlets, including The Daily Wire and Fox News, according to The Daily Wire. Shapiro testified how GARM is allegedly trying to demonetize conservative organizations and pundits to ensure that “advertising dollars flow only to left-wing media brands.”