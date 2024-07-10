Benji Gregory, Actor From ‘Alf’ Found Dead In Car: REPORT

Famous actor Benji Gregory, best known as the child star from the hit 80s sitcom, “Alf,” was found dead in his car at a Chase Bank parking lot in Peoria, Arizona, June 13.

News of his death was just reported and confirmed by his sister, Rebeca, according to TMZ. The famous actor was 46 years old. The Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office said Gregory’s cause of death is unknown. A death certificate confirmed the date of his passing, according to TMZ. Rebeca said Gregory suffered from depression, bipolar disorder and a sleep disorder that often led to the star staying awake for several days at a time, according to TMZ.

Sources close to the actor said they believe he went to the bank to deposit residual checks June 12, and may have fallen asleep in his car. They believe he died from vehicular heatstroke due to Arizona’s extreme summer heat, according to TMZ.

Gregory was found dead alongside his service dog Hans, who also died in the vehicle, according to TMZ.

The young actor catapulted to fame in the role of Brian Tanner on “Alf.” He appeared in 101 episodes of the show, which aired from 1986-1990.

Gregory picked up a few other acting jobs after “Alf,” but never found another role that matched that level of stardom or success. He left the entertainment industry behind in 2003 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He received an honorable medical discharge from the Navy in 2005, according to TMZ.

Rebecca has requested privacy on behalf of her family as they process their grief at this challenging time.

She added that the family would appreciate donations in Gregory’s name to either The Actors Equity Foundation or the ASPCA, as those were causes that were near and dear to the talented star. (RELATED: Joan Benedict Dies At 96)

Fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to Gregory and share fond memories of his time on screen.