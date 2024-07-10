Biden Official Loses Temper When Reporter Says He’s ‘Smirking’ At Civilian Deaths

State Department spokesperson Matt Miller lost his temper as a journalist accused him of “smirking” at civilian deaths in Palestine.

A reporter questioned Miller about The Lancet medical journal’s estimate, relying on trends in “recent conflicts,” that 186,000 people could have died in Gaza as a result of the Israel-Hamas war. The State Department spokesperson said a higher number of deaths would be a tragedy. Another journalist, named Sam Husseini, then shouted out that he smirked during the answer.

“But we long ago passed the stage where, this has been a horrific human tragedy for quite some time,” Miller said.

“You’re smirking!” a reporter yelled. “You’re smirking as you say that!”

“Excuse me … go ahead with another question. I’m absolutely not. I’m not even gonna entertain that, I’m not even gonna entertain that … it’s ridiculous,” Miller said.

Miller expressed the administration’s desire to encourage a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas to mitigate the suffering in response to a following question.

Sam Husseini accused Miller on social media of pretending to “express sadness” about the deaths while “smirking,” which he claims the spokesperson has done repeatedly. (RELATED: ‘Disingenuous To The Extreme’: Reporter Leaves Biden Spox Stammering To Explain Iran Money Transfer)

“Matt Miller was asked about the estimate in the Lancet of 186,000 dead in Gaza. He pretended to express sadness about it while repeatedly smirking, as I’ve seen him do time and again,” Husseini wrote.

Matt Miller was asked about the estimate in the Lancet of 186,000 dead in Gaza. He pretended to express sadness about it while repeatedly smirking, as I’ve seen him do time and again. I spoke up. Watch — https://t.co/hdPFkPPAg1 — Sam Husseini (@samhusseini) July 10, 2024

The Lancet’s journal article was not peer-reviewed, but reflected the difficulty of being able to gather an accurate number of those killed in Gaza, according to MSNBC. The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry has calculated the death toll up to at least 38,000, though that number is not confirmed.