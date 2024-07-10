Entertainment

Chaotic Bodycam Footage From ‘Rust’ Shooting Emerges In Day One Of Alec Baldwin’s Trial

Alec Baldwin Appears In Court For Involuntary Manslaughter Trial

Photo by Ross D. Franklin - Pool/Getty Images

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Bodycam footage from the ‘Rust’ shooting was shown in court during Wednesday’s proceeding in Alec Baldwin’s trial.

The video showed a chaotic scene that unfolded in the aftermath of the fatal shooting on the set of “Rust.” An officer was seen looking for the gun that was used, and paramedics were working frantically to provide medical care to Halyna Hutchins and director Joel Souza, who was also shot and wounded during the incident. Medics strapped Hutchins on to the stretcher and loaded her onto an ambulance, as seen in the clip shared by Law & Crime. Souza was wheeled out on a stretcher as well, and seemed conscious and alert at the time.

The video shows a team of first responders rushing about as they attempt to make sense of the situation.

An officer was seen speaking with armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who then proceeded to give him a revolver. Alec Baldwin was still in full costume as the tape rolled on.

The prosecution called Santa Fe police officer Nicholas Lefleur to the stand as their first witness. The video of his bodycam footage was paused and restarted as he walked the jury through what transpired on scene, according to The Mirror.

US actor Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin leave the courthouse after the first hearing in his trial for involuntary manslaughter in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on July 10, 2024. Baldwin was accused of violating basic gun safety rules and playing "make believe" with a deadly weapon, as the Hollywood star's trial for involuntary manslaughter over a fatal shooting on the set of Western movie "Rust" began Wednesday. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

The clip shows Lefleur approaching Baldwin outside of the church where the fatal shooting took place.

“I was holding the gun, yeah,” Baldwin said.

Lefleur said he was in charge of ensuring Baldwin remained separated from the other people on-set during the incident.

“Essentially, he’s detained, not free to leave, so I’m there with him,” Lefleur said.

“I did tell him to stop talking,” the officer said on the stand. “I didn’t tell them, but I told [Baldwin] he needed to sit there and not talk to nobody,” he added, referencing the other witnesses on-scene.

SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO - JULY 10: Actor Alec Baldwin stands during a break in his hearing at Santa Fe County District Court on July 10, 2024 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Baldwin is facing a single charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film "Rust". (Photo by Ross D. Franklin - Pool/Getty Images)

Baldwin has maintained he did not pull the trigger of the gun he was holding.

When questioned, Lefleur said, “I believe he told me he was holding the gun. I believe, in the beginning, when I was leaving the church one of the guys said Baldwin had pulled the trigger, so off of what was told,” according to The Mirror.

Ballistics experts Lucien and Michael Haag claimed the gun could not go off without a trigger being pulled.

SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO - JULY 10: A video scene showing Actor Alec Baldwin is viewed during his hearing at Santa Fe County District Court on July 10, 2024 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Baldwin is facing a single charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film "Rust". (Photo by Ross D. Franklin - Pool/Getty Images)

“This fatal incident was the consequence of the hammer being manually retracted to its fully rearward and cocked position followed, at some point, by the pull or rearward depression of the trigger,” they wrote in their statement, according to The Mirror. (RELATED: Alec Baldwin Scores Big Win In ‘Rust’ Pre-Trial)

“Although Alec Baldwin repeatedly denies pulling the trigger, given the tests, findings and observations reported here, the trigger had to be pulled or depressed sufficiently to release the fully cocked or retracted hammer of the evidence revolver,” they said.

The hearing continues, Thursday.