Chaotic Bodycam Footage From ‘Rust’ Shooting Emerges In Day One Of Alec Baldwin’s Trial

Bodycam footage from the ‘Rust’ shooting was shown in court during Wednesday’s proceeding in Alec Baldwin’s trial.

The video showed a chaotic scene that unfolded in the aftermath of the fatal shooting on the set of “Rust.” An officer was seen looking for the gun that was used, and paramedics were working frantically to provide medical care to Halyna Hutchins and director Joel Souza, who was also shot and wounded during the incident. Medics strapped Hutchins on to the stretcher and loaded her onto an ambulance, as seen in the clip shared by Law & Crime. Souza was wheeled out on a stretcher as well, and seemed conscious and alert at the time.

More bodycam footage of the chaotic “Rust” shooting aftermath showed an officer looking for the gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The video later showed the officer talking to armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who gave him a revolver. pic.twitter.com/iiUy5jOnby — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) July 10, 2024

The video shows a team of first responders rushing about as they attempt to make sense of the situation.

An officer was seen speaking with armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who then proceeded to give him a revolver. Alec Baldwin was still in full costume as the tape rolled on.

The prosecution called Santa Fe police officer Nicholas Lefleur to the stand as their first witness. The video of his bodycam footage was paused and restarted as he walked the jury through what transpired on scene, according to The Mirror.

The clip shows Lefleur approaching Baldwin outside of the church where the fatal shooting took place.

“I was holding the gun, yeah,” Baldwin said.

Lefleur said he was in charge of ensuring Baldwin remained separated from the other people on-set during the incident.

“Essentially, he’s detained, not free to leave, so I’m there with him,” Lefleur said.

“I did tell him to stop talking,” the officer said on the stand. “I didn’t tell them, but I told [Baldwin] he needed to sit there and not talk to nobody,” he added, referencing the other witnesses on-scene.

Baldwin has maintained he did not pull the trigger of the gun he was holding.

When questioned, Lefleur said, “I believe he told me he was holding the gun. I believe, in the beginning, when I was leaving the church one of the guys said Baldwin had pulled the trigger, so off of what was told,” according to The Mirror.

Ballistics experts Lucien and Michael Haag claimed the gun could not go off without a trigger being pulled.

“This fatal incident was the consequence of the hammer being manually retracted to its fully rearward and cocked position followed, at some point, by the pull or rearward depression of the trigger,” they wrote in their statement, according to The Mirror. (RELATED: Alec Baldwin Scores Big Win In ‘Rust’ Pre-Trial)

“Although Alec Baldwin repeatedly denies pulling the trigger, given the tests, findings and observations reported here, the trigger had to be pulled or depressed sufficiently to release the fully cocked or retracted hammer of the evidence revolver,” they said.

The hearing continues, Thursday.