Embarrassing: Sky’s Angel Reese Extends Her Double-Double Streak To 14 By Literally Begging Her Teammate For The Ball

What a weak way to extend such a historic streak …

Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese extended her double-double streak to 14 during the end of Wednesday’s 78-69 victory against the Atlanta Dream, but the increase of her all-time WNBA record came in completely embarrassing fashion.

On a block by her teammate Marina Mabrey, Reese was passed the ball quickly and fouled with 6.4 seconds left on the clock.

And the reason for the speedy toss? Reese was literally begging for the ball. (RELATED: Sky Owner Gifts Such A Comically Weak Cake To Angel Reese For Breaking The Consecutive Double-Doubles Record)

The rival of Caitlin Clark hit the double-double in her first attempt at the line, finishing the game with a stat line of 11 points and 13 rebounds to help bring the Sky’s record to 9-12.

She became the all-time record holder for the longest double-double streak in WNBA history Sunday when she passed the legendary Candace Parker (Candace still has her on looks though, by far).

And all of that is fine and dandy, but just check out how she begged for the ball to make all of this happen … truly no shame:

WATCH:

Angel Reese fouled with 6.4 left in game needing one point to continue the WNBA record of her 14th consecutive double-double. Steps to the line makes both. Streak continues and Sky win. pic.twitter.com/gJ7Kh6pNjQ — ✶ Ⓜ️𝕒𝕣𝕔𝕦𝕤 ▶️ ✶ (@_MarcusD3_) July 10, 2024

Angel Reese shameless stat padding to get a double-double 😭 pic.twitter.com/RBWx0KzRR7 — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) July 10, 2024

Let’s try to do better, Angel, because this ain’t it.