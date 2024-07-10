Editorial

Embarrassing: Sky’s Angel Reese Extends Her Double-Double Streak To 14 By Literally Begging Her Teammate For The Ball

BLOG
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 05: Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky reacts during the fourth quarter against the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena on July 05, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Font Size:

What a weak way to extend such a historic streak …

Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese extended her double-double streak to 14 during the end of Wednesday’s 78-69 victory against the Atlanta Dream, but the increase of her all-time WNBA record came in completely embarrassing fashion.

On a block by her teammate Marina Mabrey, Reese was passed the ball quickly and fouled with 6.4 seconds left on the clock.

And the reason for the speedy toss? Reese was literally begging for the ball. (RELATED: Sky Owner Gifts Such A Comically Weak Cake To Angel Reese For Breaking The Consecutive Double-Doubles Record)

The rival of Caitlin Clark hit the double-double in her first attempt at the line, finishing the game with a stat line of 11 points and 13 rebounds to help bring the Sky’s record to 9-12.

She became the all-time record holder for the longest double-double streak in WNBA history Sunday when she passed the legendary Candace Parker (Candace still has her on looks though, by far).

And all of that is fine and dandy, but just check out how she begged for the ball to make all of this happen … truly no shame:

WATCH:

Let’s try to do better, Angel, because this ain’t it.