Sky Owner Gifts Such A Comically Weak Cake To Angel Reese For Breaking The Consecutive Double-Doubles Record

The Sky’s owner should be ashamed of himself. (LMAO)

Without a doubt, Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese has been having one hell of a rookie season in the WNBA. In June, she was named the Rookie of the Month, broke the league record for consecutive double-doubles in a single campaign, and on top of that, she also set a new all-time mark.

Spanning over two seasons, the legendary Candace Parker was the initial holder of the all-time consecutive double-doubles record, with Reese now taking ownership after she recorded 13 straight. And to make it even more impressive, this happened in the same season unlike Parker, and in Reese‘s rookie season at that. (RELATED: Chicago Sky Takes Slick Shot At Caitlin Clark After Her Historic Triple-Double)

Well, Chicago Sky owner Michael J. Alter decided to celebrate history being made — he also decided to be extraordinarily cheap about it too. (LMAO)

Alter gave Reese such a comically weak cake, and considering the Sky franchise is worth $95 million, just … how?

Chicago Sky owner Michael J. Alter gifts Angel Reese a cake for breaking the WNBA record for consecutive double-doubles. 🎂 pic.twitter.com/HXh1VjPATf — The Athlete Lifestyle (@AthleteLifeSI) July 9, 2024

Honestly, seeing this cake explains so much about why the WNBA has never been able to take off pre-Caitlin Clark.

It’s not like they haven’t had talent to work with. I’ve already brought up Parker, but they’ve also had (and still do have) the pretty gunners like Kelsey Plum and Skylar Diggins-Smith, and then they’ve had other superstars such as Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner. How have you not been able to capitalize off that? How have you not been able to bank off A’ja Wilson?!

Because they’re cheap as hell, that’s what’s going on there.