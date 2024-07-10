CNN senior data reporter Harry Enten said on Wednesday that President Joe Biden’s reelection chances are currently slim as he trails former President Donald Trump in states he must win.

Trump has been consistently leading Biden in key swing states and nationwide over the last few months, with the former president’s advantage expanding after their recent debate, including in Democratic-leaning states. Enten on “CNN Newsroom” explained Trump is the clear favorite to win the electoral college, based on current polling. (RELATED: Majority Of Voters Want To Throw Biden Overboard Following Disastrous Debate, Poll Shows)

WATCH:

CNN’s Harry Enten Breaks Down Biden’s Bad Polling Position In States He ‘Has To Win’ pic.twitter.com/Wq7Ur1iWuK — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 10, 2024

“We’ve been talking a lot about the national polls, but of course the race is won or lost in the Electoral College. And I just really want to give an indication here that Donald Trump is favored at this particular point,” Enten told host Jim Acosta. “That’s the bottom line.”

“The only real toss-ups are up here in the midwest, right? Wisconsin, Michigan, and down to the great lakes and Pennsylvania. And I will tell you, Jim, that I’ve been looking and talking to folks on the internal polls in these individual states out here in that midwest region,” Enten added. “These polls do not look good for Joe Biden at this particular point, Donald Trump is leading in these internal polls. And then of course, Arizona down here in Nevada, Georgia, all states that Joe Biden won last time around. All of them leaning towards Donald Trump at this hour.”

MSNBC national political correspondent Steve Kornacki on Tuesday broke down eight national polls following the recent presidential debate showing Trump ahead of Biden or tied in one case.

Acosta chimed in to say the election is “over” if Biden does not win the so-called “blue wall states.”

“He has to run the table, he has to win all of these states,” Enten said. “And I know from the internal data that I’ve been talking to folks, he’s not ahead in a single one of them right now.”

The Cook Political Report on Tuesday updated its projections to shift Arizona, Georgia and Nevada from “toss up” states to “lean Republican.” It also updated New Hampshire, Minnesota and Nebraska’s second district from “likely Democrat” to “lean Democrat.”

Democratic California Rep. Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday declined to endorse Biden’s reelection bid, saying she will support “whatever he decides.” A Biden delegate named Rishi Kumar on Tuesday predicted a “bloodbath” in November if the president is the Democratic nominee, asserting the party could suffer losses in House and Senate races.

“Blue states that we have held for many decades might potentially turn red. Trump is doing well when he runs against Biden in those states and then the swing states, the battleground states, they are looking terrible,” Kumar said.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.