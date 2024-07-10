‘I Didn’t See That Coming’: ‘Daily Show’ Correspondent Shocked ‘Black Folks Do F*ck With Trump’

“The Daily Show” correspondent Josh Johnson in a Tuesday segment expressed surprise that a panel of black tri-state area voters was evenly divided between supporting former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden.

Trump is drawing support from 26% of likely black voters and 67% say the nation is moving in the wrong direction under Biden, according to a June New York Times/Siena College poll. Johnson said he “didn’t see that coming” when three of the six voters said they intend to vote for Trump. (RELATED: Biden’s Debate Night Was Bad — His Tuesday May Have Been Even Worse)

WATCH:

“For me, I’ve always been a Democrat. And it’s like, for the most part with the Democratic party, they always make a bunch of promises that they can’t deliver,” a voter named Daryll said.

“You know, they use the issues of the African-American community as a soapbox to stand on and make promises, you know, just to get us to come out and vote,” a voter named Erica said. “And then once we vote and everyone’s in place, it’s like, well, what happened?”

Johnson asked the panel what the reasons for the shift are if the polls are indeed accurate that Trump is gaining with black Americans.

“I wish I knew. I am not a huge fan of Trump. He don’t respect the black person,” a female voter who supports Biden said.

“And Biden does?” Erica rebutted. “Has Biden issued an apology for the things that he’s been caught saying?”

Darryl chimed in to bring up that the president, when he was running in 2020, told radio host Charlamagne Tha God “if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

Erica acknowledged that both candidates have made “questionable and unsavory” remarks.

“So yeah, I guess some black folks do fuck with Trump,” Johnson concluded.

Charlamagne and listeners of his show, “The Breakfast Club,” criticized Biden on Tuesday for being a “horrible” presidential candidate.

“He’s never been a good candidate ever,” the radio host said. “And if it wasn’t for all of those unfortunate events that happened in 2020, I don’t think he’d be president now.”

