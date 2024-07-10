Dave Portnoy Goes On Wild Clooney Rant, Calls Biden ‘Vegetable’ 22 Times

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy went on a wild rant, calling President Biden a vegetable 22 times, after Hollywood megastar George Clooney penned a guest op-ed in The New York Times calling for Biden to bow out.

Portnoy took exception to the timing of Clooney’s admission. “So what, George? If he didn’t do the debate … and wasn’t a vegetable, you were just gonna keep your mouth shut?” Portnoy asked in a three-minute-fifteen-second video he posted to Twitter on Wednesday.

“And by the way, if you just found out Biden was a vegetable three weeks ago, where have you been for two years? Everyone knows he’s a fucking vegetable” he said, echoing the sentiments of many Americans following the Democrats’ panicked post-debate response.

What a hero George Clooney is for coming forward 3 weeks after his fundraiser to declare Joe Biden a vegtable #Clooney https://t.co/OPb77L9mwd pic.twitter.com/6p0GDEW0Di — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) July 10, 2024

Portnoy went on to list a number of high-profile Biden gaffes in recent years as examples to prove Biden’s vegetable-ness.

“The guy can’t get on and off a stage without getting lost. He talks about dead people like he had lunch with them yesterday. He can’t fucking ride his bike without falling down. He can’t get up and down fucking Air Force One without taking a tumble. No shit he’s a vegetable. He’s been a vegetable for two fucking years. Democrats don’t fucking care.”

Portnoy then went on to posit that the only reason Biden did the debate is “because the Democrats want to show the world that they had no choice but to fucking whack him” in favor of Democratic California governor Gavin Newsom. (RELATED: Barstool Sports Founder Reveals He Had Cancer Scare)

“Fuck it, let’s just have Trump run versus a head of lettuce,” Portnoy joked. “Honestly. The votes will probably be the same, because people who voted for Biden, or are voting — they hate Trump. It’s not a pro-vegetable vote. It’s we hate Trump and won’t vote for Trump, so we’re voting for a head of lettuce.”

“We’ll be the first superpower to ever do it. Trump on one side, head of lettuce on the other,” he continued.

“Spare me the op-ed,” Portnoy complained. “You fucking Democrats have known for two years this guy is a vegetable and you keep propping up the vegetable and putting the head of lettuce in our face … so stop crying.”

“What you wanted to do was pick who would run. You didn’t want a free fucking election of other candidates. So you had Biden go win it, and now the Democratic Party is trying to say, ‘who comes next,’ it’s a game,” Portnoy stated. “They knew he was a head of lettuce. Everybody with a brain knew that.”