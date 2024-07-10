‘I Don’t Think He Can Serve Four More Years’: George Stephanopoulos Gives Blunt Assessment After Major Biden Interview

ABC News’s George Stephanopoulos revealed Tuesday his thoughts on President Joe Biden’s reelection, admitting, “I don’t think he can serve four more years,” in video obtained by TMZ.

Biden sat down with Stephanopoulos for a pre-recorded interview which aired Friday evening in an attempt to assuage Democratic panic following his poor June 27 debate performance. When approached by a pedestrian Tuesday afternoon on 5th Avenue in New York City, Stephanopoulos shared concerns with Biden serving four more years in office, video obtained by TMZ appears to show.

“Hey, how are you doing?” the pedestrian asked the “Good Morning America” co-host and “This Week” anchor, who was shown wearing dark clothing and headphones while looking at his cellphone on a walk.

“Good, how are you?” Stephanopoulos replied, appearing to pause to chat while no longer in the view of the camera.

“Do you think Biden should step down? You’ve talked to him more than anybody else has lately,” the pedestrian said.

“I don’t think he can serve four more years,” Stephanopoulos said.

“Alright. That’s an answer,” the pedestrian remarked.

The interaction appeared to end a moment later with Stephanopoulos continuing down the street. The ABC News host later stated he should not have responded to the question. (RELATED: ‘You Dishonest Dumb*ss!’: Megyn Kelly Rips Into Biden’s ‘Choreography’ And His ‘BFF’ Joe Scarborough)

“Earlier today, I responded to a question from a passerby. I shouldn’t have,” Stephanopoulos said through a spokesperson, TMZ reported.

ABC News also released a statement distancing itself from Stephanopoulos’s remarks.

“George expressed his own point of view and not the position of ABC News,” an ABC spokesperson said, TMZ reported.

Biden made clear his intent to run for reelection when interviewed by Stephanopoulos. The Democratic president told Stephanopoulos he did not believe he is behind in the polls, dismissing his debate performance as just a “bad night.”