Gypsy Rose Announces First Pregnancy

Gypsy Rose Blanchard of “Mommy Dead and Dearest” revealed Tuesday that she is pregnant with her first child.

Blanchard announced the news in a YouTube video, telling subscribers that “Ken [Urker, her former fiancé and current partner] and I are expecting our very first child come January of 2025. We’re both very excited. This was not planned at all, it was completely unexpected, but we’re both very excited to take on this new journey of parenthood.”

She got right ahead of possible criticisms of her pregnancy, particularly as it relates to the 2015 death of her own mother. Blanchard spent seven years behind bars for helping her then-boyfriend with the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, who suffered from a suspected case of Munchausen by Proxy.

“I know that there are going to be people that feel like I’m not ready to be a mother and I don’t know if anyone’s really ready to be a mother,” she noted. “All the things that I wanted in a mother, I want to give to this baby. Knowing that I am a mother now, and I’m happy, and I just want to be a good mother for my child. I want to be everything my mother wasn’t.”

Dee Dee Blanchard is suspected to have lied to friends, family, doctors, charities and her daughter, convincing them and countless others that Gypsy was terminally ill. She allegedly convinced Gypsy that she was unable to walk, breathe, or eat on her own, and put her in a wheelchair despite none of it being true. (RELATED: REVIEW: ‘The Girl From Plainville’ Is Absolutely Terrifying)

Blanchard’s past has been chronicled in multiple shows, including “The Act” and “Killer Cases.” But it looks like her future is going the right way. Congratulations to her and the new baby!