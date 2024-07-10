Heir To George Soros’ Empire Engaged To Former Hillary Clinton Aide Huma Abedin

Alexander Soros, son of George Soros and chairman of the Open Society Foundations, is engaged to veteran Democratic operative Huma Abedin, according to his Instagram account.

“This happened … we couldn’t be happier, more grateful or more in love,” Soros wrote on social media on Tuesday alongside a picture of him proposing to Abedin. Soros proposed to Abedin in New York City in late May, with the couple later absconding to Italy to celebrate and only making their engagement public more than a month later, Vogue reported.

George Soros handed over control of his $25 billion philanthropic empire to Alex in June 2023, with the younger Soros subsequently describing himself as “more political” than his father in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. Abedin, meanwhile, is a close ally of Hillary Clinton, having served as Clinton’s deputy chief of staff during her time as secretary of state and working as the vice chair of the former first lady’s 2016 presidential campaign. (RELATED: Soros Fund Sets Its Sights On A New Target — America’s Airwaves)

“The House of Soros is passing on the title to the firstborn son. And now, that son is marrying a powerful duchess to shore up the family empire,” America 2100, a think tank run by Republican Florida Sen. Marco Rubio’s former chief of staff, wrote on X. “Every society has a ruling class.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexander Soros, PhD (@alexsoros)



Soros and Abedin first met at a mutual friend’s birthday party last fall and bonded over their mutual interest in politics, according to Vogue. Since then the two have made a number of public appearances together, including a White House state dinner and the 2024 Met Gala.

Now that he has control of the charitable network built by his father, Soros plans to levy its resources to boost Democratic politicians and to expand access to abortion, he told The Wall Street Journal.

One former Clinton aide told the New York Post that Soros and Abedin are a “classic Clinton World couple.”

The marriage will be Soros’ first and Abedin’s second as the high-profile Democratic staffer was married to former New York Democratic Rep. Anthony Weiner. Abedin and Weiner divorced after he was caught sexting with an underaged girl, according to CBS News.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.