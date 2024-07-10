‘Proud To Be An American’: Ice Cream Shop Owner Offers Free Cones To Kids Who Can Recite Pledge Of Allegiance

Kids who can recite the Pledge of Allegiance are receiving free ice cream at a shop in Massachusetts, WJAR reported Tuesday.

Nancy Diemoz, the owner of Eskimo King in Swansea, is hoping to promote patriotism through the national “I Pledge Project,” an event her store has been participating in since 2010, according to WJAR, a local NBC affiliate.

Ahead of Fourth of July, Eskimo King announced that any kid up to age 12 who could recite the pledge would receive free ice cream, according to WJAR. (RELATED: Wisconsin County Exec Wants To Nix ‘Divisive’ Pledge Of Allegiance, Prayer)

“My boss really wanted to get into it when they started taking the pledge out of schools. She wanted to bring patriotism back into businesses,” Megan Medeiros, an 8-year employee, said.

The promotion runs every Monday night from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. during July. Kids who successfully recite the pledge choose a vanilla or chocolate twist cone with red, white and blue sprinkles, WJAR reported.

“Nancy, the owner, she saw it at an ice cream shop in Savannah and she loved the idea of bringing patriotism back into early age,” 17-year employee Lauren Morra said. “She’s generous when it comes to the community. She sponsors a baseball team and she’s always down to support raffles or anything that’s going on.”

“I think it’s important to teach kids how to say the pledge and what the meaning behind it is,” said Medeiros. “I know one of the reasons the owner Nancy wanted to keep this going, after all these years, is because she believes in being proud to be an American.”